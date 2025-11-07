InfuCare Rx® Completes Recapitalization with a New Strategic Capital Partner

As we enter our next chapter, we are focused on scaling our impact and delivering best-in-class services that outperform national competitors.” — Deven Patel, Founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfuCare Rx, one of the nation's largest independent providers of specialty infusion services, announced it has completed a recapitalization of the business through a strategic founder-led equity buyback. Guggenheim Investments served as the strategic capital partner on behalf of certain of its clients for this milestone transaction. This transaction underscores InfuCare Rx management’s long-term commitment to the firm’s vision and values.Founded in 2014, InfuCare has become one of the nation’s largest privately held independent providers of specialty infusion therapies at home as well as alternate sites of care. InfuCare Rx is committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled clinical therapy management services to patients with complex conditions. The company focuses on treating rare and chronic conditions such as Myasthenia Gravis, CIDP, Crohn’s, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Primary immunodeficiency disorders, and bleeding disorders. InfuCare operates three segments: Immunoglobulin (“IG”) Therapy, Specialty Infusion, and Bleeding Disorders, servicing over 14,000 patients across all 50 states with approximately 800 employees.Deven Patel, founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx, said, “We want to extend our appreciation to One Equity Partners for their partnership and support over the years in helping us scale operations, strengthen our infrastructure, and build a resilient business. As we enter our next chapter, we are focused on scaling our impact and delivering best-in-class services that outperform national competitors. We are grateful to partner with Guggenheim on the exciting new chapter for InfuCare.”"We are excited to support Deven Patel and the InfuCare Rx team in its next phase as a wholly founder-owned independent specialty infusion provider that can benefit from Guggenheim Investments' strategic and capital support for continued growth,” said Michael Galzerano, Director at Guggenheim Investments.Guggenheim Securities, LLC, acted as the financial advisor and debt capital markets advisor to the founder and CEO. Polsinelli LLP acted as the legal counsel to the founder and CEO.About InfuCare RxInfuCare Rx is a leading nationwide specialty infusion therapy services provider for patients with complex conditions. Accredited by URAC and ACHC, InfuCare Rx provides a consistent, coordinated infusion experience for patients in the convenience of their home or alternate care setting. Our dedicated team of pharmacists, nurses, and other trained professionals strives to provide optimal patient outcomes through cost-effective, patient-centric services.To learn more, please visit www.infucarerx.com About Guggenheim InvestmentsGuggenheim Investments is a leading global asset manager with more than $357 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative investments*. The firm serves a diverse client base, including institutions, financial intermediaries, and private clients.*GI Total Assets are as of 9.30.2025 and includes $249.1 bn in GI Assets Under Management (AUM), plus $108.2 bn in non-advisory GI Assets Under Supervision (AUS) for a total of more than $357 bn. AUM includes leverage of $14.2 bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Wealth Solutions, LLC, Guggenheim Private Investments, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. Numbers may not total due to rounding.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.