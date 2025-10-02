InfuCare Rx® Opens New Bradenton Infusion Suite to Deliver Patient-Centered Care

InfuCare Rx® Logo

BRADENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InfuCare Rx is proud to announce the opening of its newest state-of-the-art infusion suite located in the Parkside Professional Plaza at 2902 59th Street West, Suite S, Bradenton, FL 34209.On October 9th, InfuCare Rx will celebrate the grand opening of its facility with a special open house event from 3:00 to 6:00 pm, welcoming local physicians, pharmaceutical manufacturer partners, and healthcare professionals to tour the facility and experience the InfuCare Rx difference firsthand.“At InfuCare Rx, our mission is to improve patients’ lives by providing compassionate, individualized care,” said Suzanne Hershock, Vice President of Operations. “This new suite allows us to extend our expertise while creating a comfortable and supportive setting for individuals receiving complex infusion therapies.”The Bradenton Suite provides a wide range of therapies, including:•Anti-Infectives•Anti-Inflammatory Medications•Biologic Response Modifiers•Enzyme Replacements•Immunoglobulin (IVIG and SCIG)•Immunosuppressants•Other Specialized MedicationsThese therapies support patients across multiple specialties, including gastroenterology, immunology, neurology, rheumatology, and more.Designed with patient comfort and safety in mind, the InfuCare Rx Infusion Suite in Bradenton expands access to advanced infusion therapies in a welcoming environment for patients and is conveniently located less than a mile away from HCA Florida Blake Hospital. This new facility features private rooms for each patient, providing space for caregivers or loved ones to accompany them during treatment. This suite offers a welcoming environment where patients of all ages can receive their treatments with ease and peace of mind.The Bradenton Suite offers patients:•Private treatment rooms for comfort and privacy•Wi-Fi, personal entertainment options, and complimentary refreshments•Free parking with wheelchair accessibility•Flexible scheduling—always ready upon arrivalPatients benefit from a highly skilled, multi-disciplinary clinical team and seamless coordination with physicians to ensure continuity of care. Safety remains paramount, with strict adherence to sterile protocols and emergency procedures in place to manage any reactions or incidents.Insurance and Financial SupportInfuCare Rx works with most major insurance plans, offering timely authorizations, financial counseling, and copay assistance enrollment for eligible patients.Patient AccessThe Bradenton Infusion Suite is available by appointment. Patients and prescribers may contact us by calling (877) 828-3940 or faxing (877) 828-3941. A dedicated nursing line is also available at (877) 822-9240.About InfuCare RxInfuCare Rx is an innovative, data-driven, nationwide specialty infusion provider. With expertise spanning anti-infective therapy, bleeding disorders, chronic inflammatory conditions, immunoglobulin therapy, parenteral nutrition, and specialty injectables, InfuCare Rx partners with healthcare providers to ensure the highest standards of safety, comfort, and clinical excellence and is dedicated to delivering compassionate, patient-focused care.

