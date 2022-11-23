Submit Release
Health First Infusion Business Assets Acquired by InfuCare Rx, a Leading Home Infusion Therapy Provider

— Deven Patel, founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx
FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today InfuCare Rx, a leading national specialty infusion therapy provider, announced the completion of their acquisition of the business assets of Health First Infusion (HFI), a licensed home infusion pharmacy located in Florida.

“The HFI asset acquisition is part of a multi-faceted plan to expand into new regions and pursue our mission of providing high-quality, cost-effective care to patients with acute and chronic health conditions,” said Deven Patel, founder and CEO of InfuCare Rx.

InfuCare Rx currently has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Louisiana, Texas, and California and is pleased to expand its footprint in the Florida market. InfuCare Rx is licensed to serve patients in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Guam.

As a growing population throughout the nation seeks the ease and safety of home infusion services, InfuCare Rx aims to become more accessible to medically complex patients, as it broadens its reach. Their multidisciplinary team of pharmacists, nurses, and other trained professionals strive to provide optimal patient outcomes through cost effective, patient-centric services.

The InfuCare Rx dedicated management team will continue to lead the company. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

About InfuCare Rx

InfuCare Rx provides comprehensive therapy services with a primary focus on immunoglobulin, anti-infectives, bleeding disorders, chronic inflammatory diseases, and parenteral nutrition. InfuCare Rx is widely recognized for demonstrating safe and high-quality healthcare standards for the patients they serve. They have earned prestigious location-specific accreditations with The Joint Commission, Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC), and Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). Accreditation ensures the highest levels of regulatory compliance and evidence-based care, while elevating the standard of operations within the organization.

InfuCare Rx offers patients and providers a secure, digital care platform called InfuCare Rx Health, which connects them to dedicated team members who assist in the management of patient care. Patients and providers can enroll by visiting www.infucarerx.health. To learn more about InfuCare Rx and its services, please visit: www.infucarerx.com.

About Health First Infusion

Health First Infusion has been a trusted home infusion provider in the Florida market since 1993. HFI is a full-service licensed pharmacy and accredited home health agency, with a reputation for providing quality infusion therapy and high-tech nursing services. The mission of HFI is to enhance the health and healing of every patient through the integration of clinical excellence and compassionate care. The company has offices in West Palm Beach and Deerfield Beach, Florida.

