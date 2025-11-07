Random Nature of Bus Attack Does Not Erode Intent to Kill

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal has held that a defendant was properly convicted of attempted premeditated murder relating to an unprovoked attack on an unidentified woman riding in the back of a public bus, rejecting the accused’s assertion that the random, short nature of the incident undermined the jury’s finding that he acted with an intent to kill.

