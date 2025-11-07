Republicans sue to block California's Proposition 50 redistricting map

(Subscription required) Republican voters, candidates and the state GOP sued to block Proposition 50, alleging California's new congressional map unconstitutionally favors Hispanic voters through race-based redistricting violating the 14th and 15th Amendments.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.