Failed Appeal From Discovery Order Can Trigger Fee Award

Div. Three of the Fourth District Court of Appeal held Monday that Code of Civil Procedure sections authorizing monetary sanctions for opposing a meritorious discovery motion provide a basis for the trial judge to require a party who unsuccessfully appealed an order compelling production of documents to pay the respondent’s attorney fees on appeal.

