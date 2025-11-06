Saskatchewan Awards Six Scholarships of Honour for 2025

CANADA, November 6 - Released on November 6, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to present the Scholarship of Honour to six recipients this year. This one-time $5,000 scholarship supports Canadian Armed Forces members returning to civilian life, as well as the spouses and children of fallen members or members with a disability, in their pursuit of post-secondary education.

"We deeply appreciate the courage and commitment of the Canadian Armed Forces members who safeguard our nation and our freedoms," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "It is a privilege to award these scholarships to four service members and two family members, helping them advance their educational goals."

Since the scholarship's inception in 2009, the Ministry of Advanced Education has awarded 281 scholarships, totalling more than $1.4 million. This includes 226 scholarships to returning soldiers and 55 to family members of fallen members or members with a disability.

The 2025 scholarship recipients are from a variety of different communities such as Regina and Allan.

Eligible candidates must be current or former Saskatchewan residents and must be returning service members who actively served in designated military operations in the Canadian Armed Forces (Regular or Reserves) after January 2001. The spouse and/or child of a member with a disability or a deceased individual who served in designated military operations after January 2001 may also be eligible. All candidates must be enrolled in a recognized Canadian post-secondary education institution.

To learn more about the Scholarship of Honour, visit: saskatchewan.ca/scholarshipofhonour.

