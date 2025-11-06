ADVA Honors Major General (Ret.) Paulette Risher and Tammy Doerer for Exceptional Service to Veterans

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) recognized Major General (Ret.) Paulette Risher and Tammy Doerer for their exceptional dedication and lasting contributions to Alabama’s veterans, service members, and their families.

General Risher received the Lt. Col. Robert M. Horton Jr. Memorial Service Award, which is named in honor of former ADVA Assistant Commissioner of Outreach and Engagement Bob Horton, and Ms. Doerer received the Meritorious Service to Veterans Award.

“Major General Risher and Ms. Doerer represent the very best of Alabama’s spirit of service,” said ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton. “General Risher’s lifelong dedication to supporting veterans and advancing suicide prevention, and Tammy Doerer’s tireless efforts to connect and uplift our military communities, have made a profound and lasting impact. We are proud to honor their extraordinary commitment to those who have served our nation.”

The Lt. Col. Robert M. Horton Jr. Memorial Service Award annually honors an Alabama-based individual or civilian organization that has made a lasting impact on service members, veterans and their families over a period of many years. General Risher has dedicated her life to service — first through nearly 34 years of active and reserve duty in the U.S. Army, and later through her work supporting veterans across Alabama. After retiring from the military in 2006, she joined the defense industry before serving as President/CEO of Still Serving Veterans (SSV), a Huntsville-based nonprofit helping veterans and their families with employment, benefits and crisis support.

General Risher, who still resides in Huntsville, is a lifelong learner. She holds a BS and MA in Psychology, as well as an MEd. She completed the Fundamentals of Positive Psychology Certification Program from the University of Pennsylvania and is a certified TrueColors facilitator. She is also a graduate of both the Army War College and the Air War College.

Today, General Risher works through her sole-practitioner consulting practice, Learning for the Journey, LLC, which she established in 2009. She is truly committed to helping individuals, groups, organizations, and businesses create human thriving and professional impact. One of General Risher’s most notable initiative is Alabama’s Challenge to Prevent Veteran Suicide, which she co-chairs with ADVA Deputy Commissioner Sandra Lucas. What began as a legislative taskforce has grown into a nationally recognized model now advising other states. General Risher’s leadership, compassion and commitment reflect the true spirit of the Lt. Col. Robert M. Horton Jr. Memorial Service Award.

The Meritorious Service to Veterans Award, is given annually to recognize an Alabama-based civilian or civilian-based organization for meritorious volunteer service, initiation of a valuable project, or contributions to Alabama veterans. This year’s recipient, Ms. Doerer, accepted the award saying she shares the award on behalf of the City of Enterprise who allows her the opportunity to serve.

A military spouse whose husband served 30 years in the U.S. Army and continues as an Army civilian, Ms. Doerer’s commitment to supporting the military community is deeply personal. Through her role as Director of Tourism with the City of Enterprise, she partners with local Veteran Service Organizations, Fort Rucker, volunteers, and businesses to connect service members and veterans with essential resources while fostering strong bonds between the military and the broader community. Ms. Doerer has been an incredible partner to the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs — from opening the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home last year to hosting the ADVA Training Conference earlier this year.