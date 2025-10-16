SBVA Elects New Vice-Chair & Welcomes Two New Members as ADVA Celebrates its 80th Anniversary

The State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) elected Walt Kozak as its Vice-Chairman during its quarterly meeting on Thursday, October 9.

Kozak, a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and member of American Legion Post 911 (Ryan Winslow Chapter), brings 48 years of leadership and executive experience from his service in the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Walt Kozak brings a combination of experience and leadership to the table,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Jeff Newton. “His strategic vision, integrity, and service-minded leadership will be an incredible asset as we continue advancing our mission and strengthening support for Alabama’s veterans.”

The October meeting also included the introduction of new members Eric Dudash and Audrey Ransom. Dudash was nominated by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Ransom was nominated by Disabled American Veterans (DAV) prior to both being appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to serve a four-year term, with the possibility of renewal. Dudash’s appointment is uniquely complemented by an additional honorary board member — his certified service dog, Phantom.

A key highlight of the meeting was SBVA’s continued support for the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) as it moves forward with plans to establish a second state veterans cemetery. For several months, Commissioner Newton has been working with state legislators and local officials in Madison, Morgan, and Limestone counties to identify approximately 110 acres of rolling farmland in north Alabama for the facility.