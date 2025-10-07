ADVA Commissioner Appoints New District IV Manager

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Jeff Newton has appointed Chris Orr to serve as the department’s new District IV Manager, overseeing veterans service offices across 15 counties in east-central Alabama.

In this role, Mr. Orr will ensure each county office in District IV has the appropriate personnel coverage and will uphold standards related to workplace conduct, policies, and performance. In coordination with the Director of Field Operations, he will also be responsible for training and retraining employees on departmental procedures, rules, and the quality control of claims processing.

“Chris has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to serving Alabama’s veterans and their families with professionalism, compassion, and integrity,” said Commissioner Newton. “His promotion to District IV Manager is a reflection of his leadership, experience, and dedication to our mission. I’m confident he will continue to make a meaningful impact in this new role and help strengthen our service delivery across the district.”

Mr. Orr served with distinction in the U.S. Army as a Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Specialist for more than 20 years, rising to the rank of Sergeant First Class in 2002. He joined the ADVA as an Assistant Veterans Service Officer for Calhoun County in 2018 and was promoted to Veterans Service Officer in 2020. Since then, Mr. Orr has faithfully served the veterans of Calhoun and Cleburne Counties and their families, maintaining a strong community presence and participating in numerous local events.

The creation of District IV is part of a broader reorganization effort to improve service delivery across Alabama. The ADVA’s Veterans Service Offices are now organized into four districts — previously three — under the vision of Commissioner Newton to provide district managers with greater focus and oversight.

“This restructuring is about one thing — serving Alabama’s veterans more effectively,” said Commissioner Newton. “By moving from three districts to four, we’re improving our ability to respond to local needs, reduce response times, and ensure our Veterans Service Officers are even more accessible to the communities they serve.” ADVA has 62 Veterans Service Offices statewide, assisting veterans and their families in filing claims and accessing federal, state, and local benefits they have earned through military service. District IV oversees Veterans Service Offices in Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Cleburne, Clay, Coosa, Elmore, Etowah, Lee, Macon, Randolph, Russell, St. Clair, Talladega, and Tallapoosa counties.