NEWS RELEASE - ​​​​​​​Washington Department of Veterans Affairs Announces Recipients of the 2025 Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards

Washington State Outstanding Award For Service to Veterans

You know who they are volunteers, service officers, community members, Tribal Veterans programs and advocates, National Guard members or others who day in and day out go above and beyond the call of duty making sure veterans and their family members are cared for. Whether they submit claims for benefits, arrange funeral honors for grieving families, coordinate events or donate countless hours in veterans hospitals or nursing homes, here is your chance to nominate them for one of seven Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards.

You can nominate individuals for Outstanding Service to Veterans Awards in the following categories:

• Superior Award - This award is the Committee's highest honor and is given to recognize clearly superior accomplishments, achievements and outstanding performance.

• Distinguished Service Award - This award is used to recognize significant accomplishments and special contributions.

• Team Award - This award is designed to recognize significant accomplishments of a team or group of individuals. This may be for their contributions on a special project, special contribution and outstanding performance.

2025 Award Winners will receive their awards on Nov. 8, 2025