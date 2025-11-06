Honoring Veterans History Awareness Month

Every November, we take time to honor Veterans—people who served in the military and helped protect our country. In Washington State, the government has officially named November as Veteran History Awareness Month. The week that includes Veterans Day (November 11) is a special time for schools, communities, and organizations to celebrate everything Veterans have done for our state and country.

Why It Matters

Veterans come from all walks of life. They’ve lived in big cities, small towns, and everywhere in between. Some served in wars, others helped during peace. Their stories are all different—and many haven’t been told. This month is about listening to those stories, learning from them, and showing respect.

How You Can Help Celebrate

Talk to a Veteran — Ask a Veteran in your family or neighborhood about their experience. Listen closely and thank them for their service.

Join Local Events — Go to a Veterans Day parade, ceremony, or community event.

Share Resources — Help Veterans find support through the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA).

Include Everyone — Make sure all Veterans of all backgrounds and experiences feel seen and heard.

Fun and Meaningful Ideas

Record a Veteran’s story and share it with your school or local library.

Interview a Veteran for a class project.

Volunteer to help Veterans with chores or rides to appointments.

Work with your school or community center to plan a Veteran appreciation day.

Don’t Forget the Families

Behind every Veteran is a network of loved ones who served in their own way. Spouses, children, and caregivers often carry the weight of long deployments, frequent moves, and the challenges of reintegration. This month is also a time to recognize and support military families—by listening to their stories, offering resources, and making sure they feel seen, heard, and valued in our communities.

What WDVA Believes

At WDVA, we think honoring Veterans means more than just saying “thank you.” It means making sure they get the help they need, feel respected, and are part of our communities. This month is a chance to do just that—by listening, learning, and taking action.

Let’s make sure every Veteran’s story is heard and valued. Together, we can build a better future that honors their past.