As the Democrats’ Longest Government Shutdown in American History Continues, ICE Arrests Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Child Rapists, Kidnappers, and Child Abusers

70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime just in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — As the Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history continues, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) continues to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of heinous crimes such as rape of a child, intoxication manslaughter, cruelty toward a child, assault, and kidnapping.

“The Democrats’ longest government shutdown in American history has not stopped ICE from arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities across the country,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday, ICE arrested child rapists, kidnappers, and child abusers. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Maximo De Jesus Peralta-Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of rape of a child and deviate sexual intercourse in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania.

Hugo Douglas Mendoza-Bamaca, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of fourth degree rape – sexual penetration of another person without consent in Georgetown, Delaware.

Moses Antonio Menjivar-Tobar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of intoxication manslaughter in Grayson County, Texas.

Ricardo Ventura-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with 14 criminal convictions including cruelty toward a child, assault, kidnapping, and drug possession in Ogden, Utah.

Diego Zashaury Melendez-Moreira, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of attempted robbery in Bronx, New York.

