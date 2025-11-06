Secretary Noem Approves $1 Million in Expedited Funding for Alaska to Assist with October Storm Recovery Efforts

The funding is part of FEMA’s disaster assistance program, which reimburses state, tribes, and local governments

WASHINGTON – Today, Secretary Kristi Noem announced that the Department of Homeland Security is expediting $1 million in up-front FEMA funding to help Alaska recover from the devastation of Typhoon Halong in early October.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem’s leadership, FEMA is moving at an unprecedented speed to provide Alaska with immediate support that it needs to recover from this tragedy,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Disasters are best managed when they’re state managed, locally executed, and federally supported. From FEMA’s on-the-ground efforts to the U.S. Coast Guard’s successful rescue operations, DHS is ensuring that Alaskans are getting the help they need.”

This funding, which will be immediately accessible, will be used to stabilize dangerous conditions and help communities stay safe. This work includes making temporary repairs to critical infrastructure or utilities and staffing emergency operations to coordinate response. Additional funding for recovery efforts will follow.

As of November 3, 147 FEMA staff are deployed to Bothell and Anchorage to support disaster relief operations. In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, the U.S. Coast Guard air crews rescued 34 people and successfully helped evacuate an additional 28 people from a temporary shelter. Coast Guard crews conducted a total of 8.5 hours of aerial searches and searched a total of 88 square miles.

Public Assistance is FEMA’s disaster assistance program to reimburse state, tribes and local governments for eligible debris removal, emergency protective measures, and other permanent work. FEMA will continue providing technical assistance, oversight and best practices to help Alaska accelerate recovery and protect public safety and health.

Survivors can apply for FEMA assistance by calling the dedicated Alaska Call Center at (866) 342-1699, visiting a Disaster Assistance Center, or going online.

