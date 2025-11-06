Pedophile and Criminal Illegal Alien Brutally Assaults ICE Officer During Arrest in Houston

DHS law enforcement is facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them as they remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the following statement after a violent criminal illegal alien brutally beat an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer with a metal coffee cup. The officer suffered a severe laceration to his mouth and burns to his face.

On Monday, November 3, 2025, ICE Houston conducted an enforcement operation to apprehend Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador. This criminal’s rap sheet includes conviction for a sexual assault of a child under 17 –years-old, multiple DUIs, child fondling, and illegally re-entering the United States.

Walter Leonel Perez Rodriguez

During the arrest, Perez struck an ICE officer in the face with a metal coffee cup, causing a laceration to the officer’s lip resulting in 13 stitches and burns to the side of his face.

“Our brave ICE officers are facing record-high assaults—including a 1000% increase in assaults against them—as they lock up pedophiles and other depraved criminals to keep American families safe. On November 3, as an ICE officer attempted to detain a convicted pedophile, the illegal alien beat him with a metal coffee cup, resulting in severe burns and 13 stitches,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This repeated criminal illegal alien is about to find out the hard way that there’s a new sheriff in town—and under President Trump and Secretary Noem, anyone who lays a hand on our ICE officers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Perez entered the United States at an unknown date and unknown location without inspection by an immigration officer. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge on June 11, 2013, and was removed on June 28, 2013. He committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S. at an unknown time and was again removed by ICE on February 24, 2020. He is now in ICE custody and can no longer pose a threat to Americans.

