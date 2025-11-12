ScribePT® and Netsmart Collaborate to Integrate Advanced Documentation Technology Into TheraOffice® EMR

ScribePT's documentation platform is now integrated into the Netsmart TheraOffice EMR, designed to streamline clinical workflows and improve productivity.

By integrating AI into our TheraOffice platform, we’re equipping practices with a robust tool that simplifies clinical documentation and reduces administrative burden.” — Steve Dix, SVP of Specialty Practices & Corporate Development, Netsmart

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribePT , a leading provider of AI-powered documentation solutions for healthcare providers, today announced a strategic relationship with Netsmart, developer of the CareFabricplatform—a comprehensive suite of solutions and services for community-based care providers. Through this partnership, ScribePT's advanced clinical documentation system will be embedded into the Netsmart TheraOffice electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management software.TheraOffice, an advanced physical therapy and rehabilitation EMR built by therapists, for therapists, delivers an all-in-one solution for patient intake, documentation, scheduling, billing, accounting and clinical reporting. The ONC-Certified solution provides efficient documentation for physical therapy clinics of different specialties and sizes, including occupational therapy and speech therapy, and streamlines quality measure support for the Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) program."For the last several years we have continued to invest in our TheraOffice platform with advanced technology that enables clinics to enhance their operations, grow their practice and empower their physical therapy and rehabilitation specialists to focus on delivering high-quality care to those they serve,” said Steve Dix, SVP of Specialty Practices & Corporate Development, Netsmart. “By integrating AI into our TheraOffice platform in a meaningful way, we’re equipping outpatient rehab therapy practices with a robust tool that simplifies clinical documentation, reduces administrative burden, and enhances both provider and patient satisfaction.”The integration of ScribePT within TheraOffice enables clinicians to automate their documentation process while maintaining high standards of accuracy and compliance. This integration creates a near-seamless workflow between patient care and documentation, helping practices increase productivity and reduce the time spent on manual charting.“This partnership with Netsmart is a game-changer for therapy practices," said Tom Yen, Product Lead and Business Director for ScribePT. “By embedding our AI-driven documentation system into TheraOffice, we are enhancing clinical efficiency, reducing burnout, and ultimately allowing providers to focus more on patient care while improving their bottom line.”With this integrated solution, therapy practices can expect key benefits, including:● Improved Clinical Efficiency: Automates the documentation process, allowing therapists to complete patient notes more quickly and with a high degree of accuracy and compliance.● Enhanced Provider Experience: Reduces the administrative burden on clinicians, giving them more time to focus on patient care and treatment outcomes.● Increased Revenue Potential: Streamlined workflows and better documentation practices help improve reimbursement rates and reduce the time spent on billing discrepancies.● Effortless Integration: The ScribePT documentation platform integrates directly with TheraOffice, automatically pasting documentation into the EMR, ensuring a smooth and efficient workflow for therapy practices.● Compliance and Accuracy: Maintains HIPAA-compliant, accurate, and timely documentation that aligns with industry standards.This collaboration underscores both companies’ continued commitment to producing innovation and enhancing the practice management experience for therapy providers. With this integration, therapy practices will gain access to a more innovative, more efficient way to manage documentation, resulting in improved operational performance and patient outcomes.Experience the new collaboration first-hand by stopping by Netsmart booth 501 at the APTA Private Practice 2025 Annual Conference and Exhibition taking place November 12-15 in Orlando, Florida. Additionally, learn more about how ScribePT’s integrated documentation solution can transform your practice, visit www.ScribePT.com or contact our team for a personalized demonstration.About ScribePTScribePT, a business unit of Civicom, is a leading provider of AI-powered documentation solutions tailored for healthcare providers. Designed to reduce administrative burdens and enhance clinical efficiency, ScribePT automates the documentation process, allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care, increase productivity, and reduce clinician burnout. Through its innovative Chrome Extension, ScribePT seamlessly integrates with electronic medical records (EMRs), auto-pasting documentation directly into systems, ensuring a smooth and time-saving workflow. Trusted by healthcare providers across various specialties, ScribePT’s platform improves accuracy, optimizes clinical documentation, and helps practices boost revenue through better operational efficiency.ScribePT also offers a flexible reseller program for those interested in providing either partially or fully white labeled solutions. This allows partners to integrate ScribePT’s advanced documentation technology into their offerings, enabling them to deliver a customizable solution that enhances their own client services while benefiting from ScribePT’s proven performance. ScribePT provides scalable solutions that streamline documentation and enhance overall practice performance.To learn more, visit www.scribept.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.About NetsmartNetsmart is an industry-leading healthcare technology organization empowering providers to deliver value-based care to the individuals and communities they serve. The Netsmart CareFabric® platform serves as a unified, connected framework of solutions and services for human services, post-acute, payer and public sector communities. Together with our clients and Marketplace vendors, we develop and deliver innovative technology, including electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, analytics, augmented intelligence (AI), population health management and telehealth solutions and services that assist organizations in transforming the care they deliver. The result has helped make a positive impact on the lives of more than 165 million individuals.For more than 55 years, Netsmart has helped provider organizations in their efforts to improve the health and well-being of the communities we collectively serve. To learn more, visit ntst.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook or X.

