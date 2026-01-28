Civicom Marketing Research Services Receives ISO/IEC 27001 Certification

The global leader in Digital Qual, with over 25 years of experience facilitating online and in-person IDIs and focus groups.

Civicom, Inc earns ISO/IEC 27001 certification, reinforcing its leadership in world-class information security across its global qualitative research ecosystem.

Achieving this certification is a testament to our 'security-first' culture. Since our founding in 2000, our clients have trusted us with their most sensitive intellectual property.” — Rebecca West, President of Civicom Research Services Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civicom Marketing Research Services, a global leader in qualitative research facilitation, has officially achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This internationally recognized accreditation reinforces Civicom’s commitment to world-class information security, ensuring that sensitive client data and respondent privacy remain protected against the evolving threats of the digital landscape.ISO 27001 is the premier global standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) for Provision of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). To achieve this, Civicom underwent an extensive independent audit of its technology infrastructure, internal processes, and data-handling protocols. Through obtaining external accreditation of its security framework, Civicom underscores its commitment to clients conducting research in sensitive or highly regulated settings, such as healthcare and finance.This certification covers Civicom’s core qualitative support services and its specialized service brands, establishing a unified security standard across the entire organization. Included are Civicom’s marketing research platforms, conferencing, transcriptions, virtual assistance, AI-powered web applications, BPO, and data entry services, supported by an ISMS that protects all critical data assets stored on-premises or in the cloud, and ensures the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of information across all related systems and personnel."Achieving this certification is a testament to our 'security-first' culture," said Rebecca West, President of Civicom Research Services Group. Since our founding in 2000, our clients have trusted us with their most sensitive intellectual property. With over 25 years of experience, this certification provides Fortune 500 companies and boutique agencies alike with third-party validation that their data is guarded by an industry-leading framework."Comprehensive Security Across Civicom Marketing Research ServicesThe ISO/IEC 27001certification applies to all of Civicom’s specialized market research solutions, including:● Quillit, powered by Civicom: An advanced AI-powered research assistant that automates qualitative data management and analysis. It maintains strict GDPR and HIPAA compliance, utilizing a privacy-first AI backbone that ensures client data is never used for model training.● Civicom CyberFacility: A secure platform for online IDIs and focus groups featuring advanced privacy tools, including live video blurring, audio masking, and secure web rooms to protect respondent identities in real-time.● Civicom CCamfocus: A portable HD 360° recording and streaming solution for in-person and hybrid sessions, offering encrypted audio and video capture for remote participants.Civicom ChatterBox: An engaging online community platform for asynchronous research, providing a secure environment for extended studies and deep participant engagement.● Civicom CiviSelect: A global respondent recruitment service focused on delivering authenticated, high-quality participants tailored to specific study requirements.For more information about Civicom’s capabilities and security practices, please visit www.civicommrs.com About Civicom Marketing Research ServicesCivicomMarketing Research Services is a global leader in Digital Qual, with over 25 years of experience facilitating online and in-person IDIs and focus groups. Civicom is known for its commitment to service excellence and individual, customized support, where market researchers can get a personalized experience in support of their research objectives. At Civicom, we strive to live by our motto: "Your Project Success Is Our Number One Priority".

