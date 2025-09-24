WelcomeWare and Raintree Systems Partner to Transform Front Desk Operations in Physical Therapy Practices

WelcomeWare is the premier front desk kiosk solution for physical therapy practices. Raintree is the rehabilitation and physical therapy software of choice for enterprise and large therapy provider organizations.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WelcomeWare , a leader in virtual front desk solutions for healthcare providers, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Raintree Systems, a leading provider of EMR practice management software for rehabilitation and physical therapy organizations. This strategic collaboration will redefine front desk operations and drive operational excellence across the physical therapy industry.Sarina Richard, Raintree’s Chief Strategy Officer, stated, “Our clients want tools that make their clinics run smoother and their patients feel supported. By bringing Touchpoints together with WelcomeWare’s virtual front desk, we’re giving clinics the flexibility to cut front desk strain while ensuring every patient’s journey is seamless and connected through Raintree.”With this new integrated solution, physical therapy providers will benefit from:Maximized Staffing Efficiency: Increase operational efficiency with fewer resources. No need for additional hires, as the integration of WelcomeWare with Raintree’s EMR system streamlines front desk tasks and automates workflows.Streamlined Patient Check-ins: Speed up patient check-ins with an intuitive, frictionless self-check-in system that integrates seamlessly with Raintree’s EMR for enhanced data accuracy and patient management.Scalable Growth: Expand clinic operations without compromising patient care or operational efficiency, even with the addition of new locations or service offerings.Exclusive Video Streaming with Live Receptionists: WelcomeWare integrated with Raintree Systems is the only self check-in solution in the market that offers the capability to connect a live agent via video streaming, providing a personalized, human touch in the digital check-in process, ensuring no critical steps are missed and enhancing the overall patient experience.“This isn’t just another integration," said Max Zietz, Head of Sales, WelcomeWare. "Together, we're creating a transformative capacity multiplier for front desk operations in physical therapy practices. The collaboration between WelcomeWare and Raintree will deliver unparalleled value, streamlining workflows and enhancing the patient experience for our customers.”About Raintree SystemsRaintree is a leading platform for large therapy provider organizations, offering solutions in patient engagement, clinical documentation, revenue cycle management (RCM), and business intelligence for physical, occupational, and speech therapy practices. Known for its industry-leading compliance and security, Raintree provides the first ONC-certified EHR specifically for rehabilitation therapy.To learn more about Raintree, visit https://www.raintreeinc.com/ About WelcomeWareWelcomeWare is the premier front desk solution provider for physical therapy practices, offering innovative kiosks, virtual receptionists, and integrated software designed to enhance the patient check-in experience, increase scheduled-outs and collections, and reduce operating costs. The company’s platform also leverages data-driven insights to continuously enhance operational efficiency and patient engagement.To learn more about WelcomeWare, visit https://www.welcomeware.live/

