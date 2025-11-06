O&H Danish Bakery O&H Danish Bakery voted Best Bakery and Best Kringle in Racine, Wisconsin

Best of Racine County awards recognizes the family-owned bakery in three categories

RACINE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- O&H Danish Bakery today announced it has been named Best Bakery, Best Kringle and Best in Customer Service - Retail in Racine County as part of this year’s annual awards presented by The Journal Times, the daily newspaper serving the region. O&H Danish Bakery has been named Best Kringle for more than a decade.The Best of Racine County awards highlight the organizations that make Racine a great place to live, with winners chosen by county residents who cast their votes for community favorites. The annual prestigious awards recognize outstanding local businesses across categories including customer service, food and spirits, health and wellness, local life and more.“O&H Danish Bakery has been a staple in Wisconsin and across the country for more than 75 years,” said Peter Olesen, president and fourth-generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. “Tradition is important to our family and knowing that our family Kringle recipes we still use today are earning top honors is incredibly meaningful, especially to be recognized as a top Kringle bakery in the community where our story began many decades ago.”Most importantly, O&H Danish Bakery remains committed to delivering the highest quality in every aspect, from food preparation and flavor to customer service, leading to this most recent recognition as the top bakery and top Kringle in Racine County. For 76 years, O&H has earned national acclaim, offering up to dozens of Kringle flavors year-round and baking up to 7,000 Kringle a day during the holidays. Today, the bakery continues to offer beloved, scratch-made treats from Danish Kringle to birthday cakes, coffee cake and more, available online for two-day nationwide shipping. Learn more about O&H Danish Bakery, its history and how to order at www.ohdanishbakery.com About O&H Danish BakeryO&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now in its 76th year, run by the fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured as a top gift item in CNN, FOX News, Newsweek, USA Today and more, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.

