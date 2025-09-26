Laughlin Constable Public Relations Recognized with Three Industry Awards in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Laughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), an award-winning public relations firm with offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, announced it recently earned three top industry honors: two Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Chicago Skyline Awards and a Golden Trumpet Award from the Publicity Club of Chicago. The recognitions highlight campaigns developed for the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago’s oldest public museum, and Cullinan Properties, a leading real estate developer specializing in commercial and mixed-use projects.“Earning recognition from both PRSA Chicago and the Publicity Club of Chicago is a proud moment for our team,” said Kris Naidl, APR, executive vice president and head of PR at Laughlin Constable. “These awards underscore our commitment to delivering results across the full spectrum of public relations, from public affairs, issues management and crisis communications, to publicity, special events, strategic planning and beyond.”The Midwest-based public relations firm earned both the distinguished PRSA Chicago Skyline Award and the Golden Trumpet Award for its work with Cullinan Properties. The campaign marked the completion of a long-awaited regional infrastructure improvement in partnership with the Illinois Department of Transportation. LCPR managed event planning, partner coordination, message development, media relations and on-site execution, resulting in attendance from state and local Illinois government leaders and extensive coverage across Chicago television, radio, print, online and broadcast outlets.The agency’s PRSA Chicago Award of Excellence was earned for its media relations campaign with the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum that leveraged a comprehensive brand refresh into thoughtful storytelling, strategic partnerships, event planning and earned media coverage across Chicagoland broadcast, print and online outlets.These latest honors build on a strong track record of recognition for Laughlin Constable Public Relations. Recent accolades include a 2024 Golden Trumpet Award for its work with O&H Danish Bakery, a 2023 Golden Trumpet Award for its campaign with the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, national PRSA Silver and Bronze Anvil Awards, PRSA Southeast Wisconsin Paragon Awards, and recognition as a 2022 PRWeek US Award finalist.About Laughlin Constable Public RelationsLaughlin Constable Public Relations (LCPR), part of Laughlin Constable – a full-service creative ad agency, offers comprehensive public relations support from strategy through execution. With offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, LCPR delivers award-winning campaigns that build visibility and enhance client reputations in the Midwest, nationwide and across the globe. The agency’s team includes professionals Accredited in Public Relations (APR), and specialists in strategic communications, media relations, publicity, influencer marketing, public affairs, issues management, crisis communications and spokesperson training.LCPR is the exclusive Illinois and Wisconsin affiliate of PRConsultants Group, Inc. , a North American network of experienced PR professionals offering on-the-ground activations, market-specific insights and connections to benefit clients.LCPR clients include PENN Entertainment, Association of Equipment Manufacturers, Komatsu, Nordic Naturals, Vienna Beef, North Shore Bank, O&H Danish Bakery, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, National Electrical Manufacturers Assocation, Wisconsin Cranberries, Wisconsin Art Destinations, UScellular and more.For more information, visit laughlinpr.com

