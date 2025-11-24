HOLIDAY ELECTRICAL SAFETY STARTS AT HOME WITH NEMA’s “12 DAYS OF ELECTRICAL SAFETY” TO REDUCE FIRE RISKS

Free infographic helps families practice holiday-friendly electrical safety

Free infographic helps families practice holiday-friendly electrical safety

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The holidays are a joyful time of the year, but they can also bring increased risks when electrical safety is overlooked. The American Red Cross reports an average of 40 home fires occur per day in December, many caused by children playing near decorations, decorations placed too close to heat sources, or other electrical issues.To help families celebrate safely, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) has introduced its “12 Days of Electrical Safety” campaign, offering simple ways to reduce the risk of fires, injuries and property damage during the holidays.Whether families are stringing lights on the tree or decorating for winter holidays, it’s important to stay mindful of the electrical hazards the season poses. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that, from 2018 to 2022, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 835 home fires annually that began with decorations. December is the leading month for home fires.“Following a few simple electrical safety tips can offer peace of mind and help protect families throughout the holidays,” said Ashley Bryant Kees, Chair of the NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force. “Each season gives us the opportunity to reduce the risk of electrical home fires by sharing these practices widely. With just a few extra precautions, we can keep our homes safe and ensure they stay that way year-round.”To ensure the season stays merry and bright, NEMA’s electrical safety experts have compiled 12 key tips to keep homes and loved ones safe this year. A few tips include:• Make sure your home is protected with arc fault circuit interrupters (AFCIs), devices designed to detect and stop dangerous arcing before an electrical fire can start• Inspect decorations for damage before use• Never connect multiple extension cords to each other• Turn lights and decorations off when not in use, and unplug them when unattended• Keep decorations far away from heat sources• Avoid overloading circuits“Our goal is to make electrical safety simple and accessible,” said Kees. “While small actions can go a long way in preventing home fires, the most effective protection comes from installing AFCIs, which identify and stop dangerous arc faults at their source.”A downloadable infographic of the “12 Days of Electrical Safety” is available here For more information on the NEMA LVDE AFCI Task Force visit www.afcisafety.org About NEMAThe National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) represents over 300 electrical equipment manufacturers that make safe, reliable, and efficient products and technologies that power, connect, and light our world. Together, our members contribute a full 1% of U.S. GDP and directly provide over 580,000 American jobs, adding more than $330 billion to the U.S. economy. Learn more at makeitelectric.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.