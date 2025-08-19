We Connect The Dots Welcomes Shauna Oenning as Executive Director

Shauna Oenning, WCTD Executive Director

Shauna Oenning joins We Connect The Dots as Executive Director, bringing visionary leadership to expand AI and STEAM access for underserved communities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We Connect The Dots (WCTD), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering individuals through STEAM education and workforce readiness, proudly announces the appointment of Shauna Oenning as its new Executive Director.Oenning brings over 25 years of leadership across the tech, education, nonprofit, and financial sectors, with deep expertise in building impactful virtual learning programs that center AI, civic education, and economic inclusion for women and underserved youth. A former Microsoft alumna and co-founder of EDequity.global, Oenning has launched global initiatives focused on AI literacy and access to opportunity.“Shauna’s track record and commitment to innovation and the next generation perfectly align with our mission to ignite passion and knowledge for future-forward skills,” said Laurie Carey, Founder & CEO of We Connect The Dots. “Her strategic vision and leadership will be invaluable in driving our efforts to bridge the skills gap and empower communities through technology.”As Executive Director, Oenning will lead WCTD’s operations, program expansion, strategic partnerships, and community outreach. Under her leadership, WCTD will also integrate the EDequity brand and continue to power the Global AI Challenge and Global AI Summit, further expanding access to foundational AI education for youth and underrepresented communities. Oenning is passionate about empowering women and disadvantaged youth to explore careers in fields that have traditionally excluded them and to leverage AI as a tool for equity, creativity, and digital advocacy. “AI is transforming how we work, learn, and live,” said Oenning. “Education is key to ensuring that no one is left behind. We have a shared responsibility to make AI literacy accessible for everyone, everywhere.”As WCTD continues to partner with educational institutions, government agencies, community leaders, and technology pioneers, Oenning’s appointment marks a significant step toward realizing its vision: a more equitable future driven by STEAM education and opportunity for all.About We Connect The DotsWe Connect The Dots (WCTD) is committed to transforming lives by empowering youth and adults with experiential learning in STEAM fields. Through programs such as the AI Summer Program, Hack-A-Thon, and Upskill, WCTD bridges the gap between education and workforce readiness with practical knowledge in coding, cybersecurity, business automation, and AI. Partnering with community leaders, educational institutions, government agencies, and industry pioneers, WCTD prepares future-ready individuals to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.For more information about We Connect The Dots and its initiatives, please visit https://www.we-connect-the-dots.org

