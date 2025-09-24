Data Facts Expands Account Care Team, Hires Two Seasoned Industry Veterans

Data Facts, an award-winning global background screening provider, announces the addition of Jason Veit and Susan Schafer to its Account Care Team.

Adding [Jason and Susan] to the team strengthens our ability to deliver the friendly, informative, high-touch service Data Facts is known for.” — William Dent, Director of Client Experience

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts created the Account Care Team (ACT) to ensure clients had on-the-spot assistance with their needs. The ACT makes it quick and easy for users to get answers to file related questions, ETAs, and clarifications for their applicants.

These hires mark an exciting step forward in the company’s commitment to delivering exceptional client service and ensuring every client enjoys the personalized, concierge support they deserve.

Jason Veit, recently hired for the Senior Associate of Drug and Occupational Health Screening role, possesses a long background of industry experience. An Army veteran, he has served in roles like Criminal Researcher, Drug Testing, Account Manager, and Department Manager. Veit is ready to bring his highly honed strengths to Data Facts clients. “I enjoy challenges and problem solving. I look forward to working with the clients to create a more elevated, efficient experience for them.”

Susan Schafer has also been hired as an Account Representative. She has 28 years of experience in the background screening industry, serving in growth and development, verifications, and client services roles. A Phoenix resident, she is passionate about the industry because of the purpose it serves. “I love making sure people are qualified for the positions they are applying for. It plays a key part in an organization’s success. The way Data Facts focuses on client service is right up my alley. My knowledge and experience will allow me to build client relationships and connect them with the information they need.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these talented professionals to the Account Care Team,” said William Dent, Director of Client Experience. “Their backgrounds and client-first mindset will make an immediate impact on our personalized client support. Adding them to the team strengthens our ability to deliver the friendly, informative, high-touch service Data Facts is known for, so we can make sure our clients have the resources they need to succeed.”

Veit and Schafer joined Data Facts in August, 2025.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

