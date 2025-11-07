AB Global Named to HRO Today’s Prestigious Baker’s Dozen for Fifth Consecutive Year

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, is proud to announce its recognition on the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening for the fifth consecutive year.This year, more than 50 background screening providers competed for a place on the list, making AB Global’s fifth consecutive recognition an especially meaningful achievement. The Baker’s Dozen is widely regarded as the most respected benchmark of customer satisfaction in the HR industry, ranking companies based on direct feedback from clients across service breadth, quality, and overall satisfaction.“This marks a milestone moment for our team,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder & CEO of AB Global. “Earning a spot on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen for five straight years reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence, transparency, and care in everything we do. It’s proof that staying people-first and compliance-driven never goes out of style. We’re deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and to our team for continuing to deliver The Gold Standard in Background Screeningevery single day.”2025 has been another defining year for AB Global. The company, formerly known as Alliance Background, completed a successful rebrand earlier this year, reinforcing its position as a dual-accredited leader in U.S. and global screening. AB Global continues to set the benchmark for data security, compliance, and service innovation through its all-U.S. infrastructure and education-forward initiatives such as Screening University , The KnOWLedge Vault, and The Gold Standard Service Guarantee.HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen rankings are based entirely on customer feedback, considering factors such as quality of service, breadth of offerings, and business impact. AB Global’s fifth consecutive recognition highlights its consistency, reliability, and dedication to empowering employers worldwide with smarter, safer hiring decisions.About AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering trusted employment screening, identity verification, and workforce monitoring solutions to organizations across the globe. 100% U.S.-based and dual PBSA accredited, AB Global combines innovation with integrity to help clients make confident, compliant hiring decisions. Through its signature education program, Screening University, and resource hub, The KnOWLedge Vault, AB Global continues to elevate industry standards while staying true to its founder-led mission: people first, compliance always.Learn more at ABGlobalScreening.comAbout HRO Today:HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Rating: Pre-Employment Screening is based on quantitative rankings and feedback from approximately 1,200 verified customers from over 550 client companies through an online survey on categories including service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. The customer survey data used to achieve this recognition is based primarily on customer satisfaction. To achieve inclusion on the Baker’s Dozen list, companies are rated anonymously by their clients. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis using a statistical analysis and predetermined algorithm. The Baker’s Dozen list is one of the most prestigious surveys in the pre-employment screening industry.

