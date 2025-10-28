AB Global Launches GoldenEye 365 — The Gold Standard in Continuous Criminal Monitoring

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the national launch of GoldenEye 365 , a groundbreaking advancement in workforce risk intelligence and compliance monitoring.Designed for organizations that refuse to compromise on trust, GoldenEye 365 delivers real-time criminal monitoring and instant alerts across the active workforce, closing the dangerous gap left by traditional “point-in-time” background checks.“This isn’t just about knowing more, it’s about knowing sooner,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder & CEO of AB Global. “GoldenEye 365 empowers employers to act with confidence, not reaction. It represents what AB Global stands for: Ethics. Vigilance. Trust.”INTELLIGENCE THAT NEVER SLEEPSGoldenEye 365 continuously scans a vast nationwide data network to detect new arrests, charges, or convictions as they occur, delivering instant, verified alerts to HR, legal, and compliance teams. The solution operates on U.S.-based infrastructure with zero offshoring, ensuring data privacy, integrity, and compliance at every stage.Unlike annual rescreens or manual audits, GoldenEye 365 never pauses. It runs 24/7/365, providing unmatched visibility into emerging risk and protecting organizations from reputational and operational harm before it happens.“Awareness is protection,” added Curt Schwall, President of AB Global. “GoldenEye 365 is more than technology, it’s a proactive defense system for the modern workforce.”SETTING A NEW GOLD STANDARDThe leadership team at AB Global, with over 100 years of combined experience and a legacy of innovation in background screening, engineered GoldenEye 365 to redefine how employers’ approach post-hire risk.The solution is designed for effortless integration across existing workflows and provides centralized visibility and control for continuous oversight.From onboarding to ongoing employment, GoldenEye 365 ensures continuous visibility, continuous integrity, and continuous protection.WHY IT MATTERSTraditional background checks stop at the hire date, leaving organizations vulnerable to the unknown. GoldenEye 365 changes that.By delivering real-time awareness, AB Global enables employers to protect their people, their brands, and their compliance posture without compromise.“In the early 2000s, I helped pioneer the National Criminal Database and one of the first workforce monitoring systems,” said Bill Bollinger, Chief Strategy Officer at AB Global. “Our mission was simple, to bring clarity and accountability to the hiring process.GoldenEye 365 is the ultimate evolution of that vision, combining the best data with the best technology, merging unmatched data accuracy with real-time intelligence. It’s the future of workforce protection and the next generation of responsible hiring.”ABOUT AB GLOBALAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, providing compliant, global background investigations backed by a client-centered experience.The company holds dual PBSA Accreditations (U.S. & Global) and operates 100% U.S.-based, ensuring complete data sovereignty and ethical compliance across every market it serves.With a client-concierge service model, SHRM & HRCI-accredited Screening University , and proprietary solutions such as GoldenEye 365, AB Global continues to lead the industry with innovation, integrity, and excellence.Ethics. Vigilance. Trust. The Gold Standard.

