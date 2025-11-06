AB Global Launches InView 365 — The Gold Standard in Continuous Driver License Monitoring

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revolutionary MVR Monitoring Solution Delivers Real-Time Risk Alerts and Compliance AB Global , The Gold Standard in Background Screening, today announced the launch of InView 365 , an intelligent driver-license monitoring solution that gives employers real-time visibility into driver risk, compliance, and safety.Designed for organizations that rely on safe, qualified drivers, InView 365 continuously monitors Motor Vehicle Records (MVRs) and alerts employers when new violations, suspensions, DUIs, or license expirations occur, helping prevent costly incidents, compliance failures, and reputational damage.“A single incident can jeopardize a company’s reputation and bottom line,” said Brittany Bollinger Boyle, Founder & CEO of AB Global. “InView 365 eliminates that blind spot. It gives employers continuous awareness and the confidence that every driver behind the wheel is qualified, compliant, and insured.”Continuous Awareness. Complete Assurance.Unlike annual or one-time MVR checks, InView 365 operates continuously, scanning driving records and delivering near real-time notifications when a driver’s record changes.Key capabilities include:• Automated License Monitoring that eliminates manual MVR checks• Violation Alerts for suspensions, DUIs, expirations, and disqualifications• Smart Risk Scoring to categorize drivers by risk level for proactive decision-making• FMCSA & DOT Compliance Tools that keep driver qualification files audit-ready• Integrated Fleet Training Modules to reinforce safe-driving behavior and reduce future riskProactive Protection for a New Era of ComplianceWith crash costs, insurance pressures, and regulatory scrutiny all on the rise, continuous driver monitoring has become a business necessity. Periodic or annual MVR checks often leave long gaps where violations go unnoticed, exposing companies to unnecessary risk.InView 365 enables employers to detect issues early, protect their workforce, and demonstrate documented “duty of care”, a critical legal defense in today’s compliance landscape.“Visibility is power,” added Curt Schwall, President of AB Global. “InView 365 delivers that power every day, so clients can act before a problem becomes a liability. It’s about awareness, accountability, and the assurance that comes from staying In View.”About AB GlobalAB Global is The Gold Standard in Background Screening, delivering compliant, U.S.-based, and technology-driven background screening solutions trusted by employers nationwide. With dual PBSA accreditations (U.S. and Global), AB Global provides unmatched expertise across criminal records, verifications, occupational health, drug testing, and continuous workforce monitoring.From its Client Concierge Service to Screening University , the industry’s only free, SHRM & HRCI-accredited education courses, AB Global redefines what employers should expect from a background screening partner. Every solution is built around data security, ethical operations, and compliance without compromise, with zero offshoring and 100% of candidate PII processed on U.S. soil.

