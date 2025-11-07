UnchainedTV Premieres “The Real Puppy Game” and “My Dog Is A Vegan”

The Real Puppy Game now streaming on UnchainedTV My Dog Is A Vegan, pts 1 & 2, streaming on UnchainedTV UnchainedTV free streaming on TV, phone, online

Groundbreaking Documentaries by Jon Erik West Expose the Truth About Dogs, Diets, and Compassion

Everyone who shares their life with a dog - or is thinking about it - needs to watch these films.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Founder

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV, the world’s only free, nonprofit streaming TV network dedicated to animal rights, proudly announces the streaming debut of The Real Puppy Game, the latest hard-hitting documentary from acclaimed Finnish journalist and filmmaker Jon Erik West. Alongside this powerful exposé, UnchainedTV is also premiering West’s celebrated two-part series, My Dog Is A Vegan, offering audiences a rare and comprehensive look at the ethics, science, and heart behind our relationships with dogs.

The Real Puppy Game dives deep into the dark underbelly of Europe’s illegal puppy trade — a sprawling black market that fuels cruelty, deception, and public health risks across the continent. The film reveals how the explosion in online puppy sales has created a multibillion-euro shadow industry, where suffering animals are trafficked across borders under the guise of “family pets.” Through expert interviews, undercover footage, and data-driven storytelling, West exposes the human, ethical, and environmental costs of our obsession with “purebred” perfection.

Complementing that investigation, My Dog Is A Vegan Parts 1 and 2 challenge long-held beliefs about canine nutrition, exploring whether dogs can truly thrive on plant-based diets. And, the answer is YES! Dogs can thrive on a well-balanced vegan diet. Featuring leading veterinarians, animal nutrition experts, and scientific research, the series unpacks the truth behind the global pet food industry — revealing that much of what veterinarians are taught about dog nutrition comes directly from major pet food corporations. West’s personal journey with his seven rescue dogs brings warmth and authenticity to a subject that’s both controversial and deeply relevant.

“UnchainedTV is thrilled to showcase Jon Erik West’s work,” says Jane Velez-Mitchell, longtime journalist and New York Times bestselling author who is the founder of UnchainedTV. “His documentaries combine investigative rigor with compassion, giving viewers the tools to make informed, ethical choices for their companion animals and the planet. Everyone who shares their life with a dog - or is thinking about it - needs to watch these films."

UnchainedTV’s Companion Animal Category now features a growing collection of original films and series devoted to dogs and the humans who love them. From insights into plant-based nutrition and compassionate training methods to crucial education on adoption, spay/neuter programs, and animal welfare, UnchainedTV provides free, fact-based content for anyone who wants to deepen their understanding of animal sentience and sustainable living.

UnchainedTV is completely free to watch and available for download worldwide via streaming devices such as Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and online at Unchained.TV. The UnchainedTV app can be downloaded for free on any cellphone. Viewers can explore documentaries, interviews, news programs, and educational content — all designed to inspire a kinder, more connected world.

With The Real Puppy Game and My Dog Is A Vegan now available, UnchainedTV continues its mission to give animals a global voice — and to challenge viewers to rethink what it truly means to love them.

