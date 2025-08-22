Global Leaders Unite to Stop Turkey’s Stray Animal Massacre

Global Emergency Town Hall to Stop Turkey's Dog Massacre London protest against Turkey Dog Slaughter Spay-Neuter is the modern solution Global Emergency Town Hall to Stop the Turkey Dog & Cat Massacre

Emergency town hall exposes “biggest mass slaughter of dogs and cats in recorded history.”

Homeless dogs and cats don’t deserve to be treated with such violent contempt.” — Ricky Gervais, Actor/Comedian/Animal Lover

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2024, Turkey passed the now-infamous “Massacre Law,” unleashing a campaign of mass killings against stray animals. Since then, millions of dogs and cats have been poisoned, crushed, burned, and buried alive. “Homeless dogs and cats don’t deserve to be treated with such violent contempt,” said comedian and activist Ricky Gervais, condemning the law. UnchainedTV hosted a Global Emergency Town Hall uniting international animal advocates, who warned this crisis could be “the biggest mass slaughter of dogs and cats seen anywhere in recorded history.” Activists emphasized urgent action through petitions, protests, and humane solutions, which are also far more effective, such as trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs.

The mission is to alert the world that this carnage is ongoing and to send a message to Turkey’s leaders that this is counterproductive to their efforts to modernize and beautify their nation, as brutal beatings and killings are the antithesis of beauty and modernity. Among those officials who can be reached by signing the petition are: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Sedat Önal, Türkiye Ambassador to the US, Sinan Kuzum, Consul General of Türkiye in Los Angeles, Osman Koray Ertaş, Türkiye Ambassador to the UK, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Minister of Culture and Tourism, İbrahim Yumaklı, Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Below are the petition links for those who wish to take action. These also provide more information on Turkey's ongoing stray animal purge.

PETITION LINKS TO TAKE ACTION

https://www.idausa.org/saveturkishstrays

https://ladyfreethinker.org/sign-stop-the-massacre-of-dogs-in-turkey/

Featured Speakers & Guests:

• Jane Velez-Mitchell (Host, UnchainedTV)

• Fleur Dawes (In Defense of Animals)

• Jane Elizabeth (In Defense of Animals)

• Lori Kalef (SPCA International)

• Nilgün Engin (Animal Save Ankara, Turkey)

• Nina Jackel (Lady Freethinker)

• Johnny Mora (activist)

• Melda Kelemcisoy (London-based scholar-activist)

• Siyami Tekin (Turkish Rescuer)

• Bige Orer (Four-Legged City Association, Turkey)

• Anonymous Rescuer (dog stolen and killed by vet in Turkey)

• Additional activists and eyewitnesses from Turkey, London, and the U.S.

Global Protests and Rising Pressure

Animal advocates have taken to the streets around the world to demand an end to the killings. Powerful protests have already erupted in London, New York, Washington D.C., and at the Turkish Consulate in L.A., with thousands gathering in solidarity with Turkish rescuers. Demonstrations have also taken place across Turkey itself, including in Istanbul, Izmir, and Ankara, in what some described as “the largest animal rights protests the world has ever seen.”

Organizations Leading the Fight

This global movement has been driven by an extraordinary coalition of grassroots and international organizations, large and small, all praised for their leadership in speaking truth to power:

• In Defense of Animals (IDA) – Mobilizing global protests, petitions

• SPCA International – Coordinating international rescue and advocacy

• Lady Freethinker – Launching petition campaigns

• Animal Save Movement – Protests and solidarity actions worldwide

• Animal Save Ankara (Turkey) – On-the-ground resistance inside Turkey

• UnchainedTV – Free global streaming network for animals and the planet

• Four-Legged City Association (Turkey) – Grassroots Turkish rescue and advocacy

• Individual rescuers saving animals on their own

And, there are still others not listed above. Each organization has played a critical role—whether rescuing animals, funding spay-neuter programs, or raising global awareness. Collectively, they have created an unprecedented alliance along with momentum for change, demanding justice for millions of innocent animals.

What You’ll Discover:

“Every dog is getting killed… and for no reason.” – Anonymous rescuer in Turkey

“Homeless dogs and cats don’t deserve to be treated with such violent contempt.” – Ricky Gervais

“The biggest mass slaughter of dogs and cats seen anywhere in recorded history.” – Dominic Dyer, London protest speaker

Global Response and Next Steps

Speakers stressed the need for coordinated international pressure, including outreach to global institutions, boycotts of tourism, and petitions directed at Turkish officials.

With cruel and violent stray roundups spreading to other nations, like Morocco, activists are calling on FIFA and other global event organizers to demand humane treatment of stray animals by any host nation before committing to events there and prohibiting pre-event stray animal roundups. With Morocco gearing up to co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, there’s about half a decade to institute modern, humane, spay-neuter-adoption and trap-neuter-vaccinate release programs.

Despite despair among rescuers, many expressed hope. “There is always something you can do,” said Jane Elizabeth of In Defense of Animals. “If you can’t adopt, foster. If you can’t foster, donate. If you can’t donate, share. Together, we can save lives.”

Those who wish to help speak up for voiceless animals can:

✔ Sign and share the petitions above

✔ Support grassroots rescue groups in Turkey

✔ Back humane trap-neuter-vaccinate-return programs

✔ Stand with activists worldwide to save Turkey’s strays

