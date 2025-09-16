UnchainedTV Launches LIVE Coverage of the Chicken Rescue Trial of DxE's Zoe Rosenberg

UnchainedTV: Zoe Rosenberg's Chicken Rescue Trial Zoe Rosenberg: DxE Animal Cruelty Investigator/Defendant Zoe Rosenberg is surrounded by supporters as she speaks to media outside court UnchainedTV's panel of commentators and reporter on scene Free streaming and social media news network

A David & Goliath courtroom battle pits a 23-year old animal cruelty investigator against one of the world's most powerful industries: animal agriculture.

This trial is history in the making.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV Host

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The long-anticipated trial of animal rights activist Zoe Rosenberg has finally started in Sonoma County, California, and UnchainedTV is the only news organization providing live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of this historic criminal case. With the potential to reshape how animal rescues are viewed under the law, this case has galvanized activists, legal scholars, and the general public alike. And now, all eyes are on the courtroom. At the heart of the case are 4 rescued chickens named Poppy, Ivy, Aster, and Azalea.

Zoe Rosenberg, an animal cruelty investigator affiliated with Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), faces one felony conspiracy charge and three misdemeanors, including two counts of trespass and one count of vehicle tampering. If convicted on all counts, she could spend almost 5 years behind bars. On Day One of the trial, Zoe gave a rousing speech outside the courthouse, surrounded by dozens of supporters holding RightToRescue.com signs. Her charges stem from a 2023 rescue in which Rosenberg removed those four chickens - whom she said were very sick and suffering - from a truck inside Petaluma Poultry, a Perdue-owned slaughterhouse in Northern California. She and her legal team argue the rescue was a direct response to ongoing, unaddressed, systemic animal cruelty that she says violates animal cruelty laws.

The case has gotten coverage in the New York Times, which reported, “Ms. Rosenberg, 23, says that she found chickens at Petaluma Poultry covered in scratches and bruises, including some with high fevers and serious infections. There was also evidence, she said, that birds were being scalded alive, instead of killed before boiling, because the slaughter lines were moving too quickly.” Perdue denies those allegations, insisting it has high animal welfare standards and calling DxE, “…an animal rights extremist organization, founded with the agenda of ‘destroying’ or ‘canceling’ animal agriculture.” UnchainedTV invites Perdue and Petaluma Poultry on to respond further at any time.

UnchainedTV’s Jane Velez-Mitchell is anchoring live coverage from the network’s Los Angeles studio, with reporter Johnny Mora at the courthouse, located about 55 miles north of San Francisco, plus a panel of attorneys and experts from around the nation who will provide real-time commentary and context as the proceedings unfold. "This trial is history in the making, " said Velez-Mitchell adding, "Chickens are, by far, the animal most consumed for food, with tens of billions of them killed yearly. So, we will see if this case ends up putting, not just Zoe Rosenberg... but also animal agriculture, on trial." UnchainedTV's LIVE coverage will begin, on most days, around the lunch break at NOON pacific/3pm eastern, with court dark on Wednesdays. Observers say the trial could last several weeks.

With no cameras allowed inside the courtroom, UnchainedTV's coverage will supply the play by play of the courtroom drama. Among the expert commentators are Shaka Smith, a respected attorney and legal analyst, attorney Christina Ku, known for her work in animal law, and attorney Justine Block who brings a sharp lens to matters of civil disobedience and justice. Adding a powerful emotional and ethical perspective is Renee King-Sonnen, a former cattle rancher who transformed her property into a sanctuary for farmed animals. Tiffany Brunelli, a retired law enforcement investigator turned DxE member, was right there as Zoe was arrested and has many insights. Others, like Ellen Dent of Animal Alliance Network, will be joining throughout the trial. Their combined expertise will ensure UnchainedTV viewers understand every critical development, motion, and courtroom twist. Could this case set a legal precedent for future animal rescues? Just one of the questions swirling around the trial.

Adding to the drama is Rosenberg’s recent hospitalization related to her lifelong struggle with Type 1 diabetes. As day one of the trial began, Zoe rallied to give a passionate speech at a news conference outside court, attended by more than 40 DxE members and mainstream media.

Rosenberg’s legal team, which includes Chris Carraway of the Animal Activist Legal Defense Project and California-based attorney Kevin Little, is expected to mount a defense rooted in Rosenberg’s belief that her actions were both necessary and legal. As legal arguments unfold, broader questions emerge: Can factory farming practices be put on trial through the actions of a single rescuer? Will the public and jury see Rosenberg as a criminal—or a heroic whistleblower?

With emotional stakes running high, passionate support from fellow activists, and legal arguments that could ripple far beyond this one case, the trial of Zoe Rosenberg is shaping up to be a landmark moment in the animal rights movement. And thanks to UnchainedTV’s team-led coverage, audiences around the world can witness history in the making.

Velez-Mitchell and her team of commentators are available for interviews.

