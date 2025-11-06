Servant-Minded Leadership Book Redefines How Mindfulness Transforms Modern Leaders

Stack of copies of "Servant-Minded Leadership: How Mindfulness Changes Servant Leadership." on a table Jon Antonucci, Author of Servant-Minded Leadership: How Mindfulness Changes Servant Leadership Author, Jon Antonucci, Signing copies of his book at a conference in Phoenix, AZ.

Jon Antonucci’s new book empowers leaders to merge mindfulness with servant-leadership, creating more connected, purpose-driven teams.

Jon Antonucci writes in a conversational style that draws you in and fills your heart and mind. It is not "just another book on leadership." It is a great read. I highly recommend it.” — Don Netz

GREER, SC, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It happened quietly, over 2 months ago—the release of Servant-Minded Leadership : How Mindfulness Changes Servant-Leadership, the latest book by front-line leadership expert Jon Antonucci . Published by Servant-Minded Leadership Publishing, this compelling new volume addresses the urgent need for authentic, people-centered leadership in an era of metrics, short-term gains, and team disengagement.In a world where leadership is too often defined by output instead of impact, Antonucci draws on his personal journey—from entrepreneur to leadership advocate—to reclaim the essence of the servant-leadership philosophy.This book invites current and emerging leaders to embrace mindfulness as a transformative tool: one that grounds service in purpose, connection, and human dignity.“Too often, servant-leadership is reduced to a buzzword—its true power lost in the pursuit of metrics and short-term gains,” states Antonucci.In this fresh take on the leadership genre, the author guides readers beyond superficial service models to a deeper integration of mindful presence with servant-hearted leadership.Key Features of the Book Include:- A clear roadmap for rekindling a passion for purpose-driven leadership and shifting from obligation to genuine care.- Bold self-inquiry prompts designed to challenge assumptions and unlock new team potential.- Practical action items at the end of each chapter, enabling readers to move from theory into tangible change.- A focus on building a legacy of leadership grounded in authentic connection, compassion, and sustained impact.Antonucci’s own experience underscores the book’s urgency. After learning what it means to be a true leader in some of the harshest circumstances, he emerged deeply committed to harnessing leadership for good. Now heading SML Consultive , he works with organizations to equip front-line and mid-level leaders with the tools they need to truly serve their teams.“Leaders often get promoted because they excelled in one role—then they’re given a title and no roadmap for leading people,” Antonucci says. “This book is designed for those who care about making an impact that lasts, and who refuse to reduce service to a checkbox.”Availability:Servant-Minded Leadership: How Mindfulness Changes Servant-Leadership is now available in paperback and digital formats via Amazon and other major book retailers.About the Author:Jon Antonucci is a leadership speaker, consultant, and author. Drawing on two decades of business leadership experience and a profound personal transformation, Antonucci advocates for leadership models that place people at the center. He leads SML Consultive, a firm dedicated to developing front-line and mid-level leaders who serve rather than simply supervise.About SML Consultive:SML Consultive helps organizations bridge the gap between leadership intention and impact. Focusing on front-line and emerging leaders, the firm provides training, coaching, and programming designed to create workplaces where service and performance are not at odds, but deeply integrated.Press Note:To schedule an interview with Jon Antonucci, request a review copy of the book, or inquire about bulk purchase discounts for corporate training, please contact SML Consultive at info@servantmindedleadership.comor call (864) 555-1234.

For those who wonder if they should be a leader.

