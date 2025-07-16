Empowering Wellness Leaders: New Certificate Program Elevates Supervisory Success

A 9-week course by All Is Well Collective and SML Consultive aims to transform wellness facility leadership and reduce staff burnout.

Too often, we see talented practitioners promoted into leadership without support to truly engage and inspire their teams. This course equips leaders to create spaces where staff and clients thrive.” — Jenny Meek

GREENVILLE , SC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two leading organizations in wellness and leadership development have joined forces to address a critical gap in the wellness industry: empowering supervisors with the relational and leadership skills needed to build thriving, resilient teams. All Is Well Collective , led by founder Jenny Meek, and SML Consultive, headed by Jon Antonucci, are launching a groundbreaking 9-Week Wellness Leadership Certificate Program, beginning September 8. This unique collaboration is designed specifically for managers and supervisors in wellness facilities, including spas, studios, clinics, and holistic health centers.While wellness professionals excel in technical expertise, training, and licensing, many find themselves unprepared for the relational and team engagement challenges that come with supervisory roles. This often leads to high staff turnover and burnout among leaders—a trend noted by Meek after years in the industry.“Too often, we see talented practitioners promoted into leadership without the support to truly engage and inspire their teams,” said Meek. “Our program fills that void, equipping leaders to create workplaces where both staff and clients can thrive.”The partnership was sparked at a Greenville Chamber of Commerce networking event, where Meek and Antonucci recognized their shared commitment to elevating leadership standards in wellness. SML Consultive’s track record in developing front-line leaders through servant-minded leadership resonated deeply with Meek’s vision for the wellness community.“Jenny highlighted a challenge we’ve seen across industries: organizations invest in operational and technical training, but often overlook the relational side of leadership,” Antonucci explained. “This program is designed to change that narrative.”Program Highlights- 9-week curriculum focused on practical leadership, communication, and team engagement strategies.- Evening sessions to accommodate busy professionals.- Expert facilitators with decades of combined experience in wellness and professional development.- Limited enrollment to ensure personalized attention and impactful learning.Participants will explore topics such as setting effective boundaries, effective delegation, and leading different personalities, along with much more—skills essential for cultivating a positive workplace culture in wellness settings.Registration and AvailabilityThe Wellness Leadership Certificate Program begins the evening of September 8. Spaces are limited to maintain an intimate, high-impact learning environment. Interested managers and supervisors are encouraged to secure their spot promptly.For more information and registration details, visit the program page on Eventbrite

