YBS and SML Launch Groundbreaking Team Leadership Certification Course for Insurance Professionals

A Strategic Partnership to Equip 4,000+ YBS Agents with Essential Team Leadership Skills and Foster Lasting Agency Success

We want our agents to create cultures within their agencies that they wish they’d experienced at previous employers—places where people want to work, grow, and stay.” — Mike Bowman

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an inspiring collaboration born over a lunch at Panera Bread, Mike Bowman, Founder of Your Benefit Solutions (YBS) , and Jon Antonucci, Founder of Servant Minded Leadership (SML) , have announced a strategic partnership to launch “Building an Effective Team – A Leadership Certification Course for Insurance Professionals.” This innovative, 10-week program is designed exclusively for the 4,000+ agents in the YBS ecosystem and aims to equip them with the foundational tools and skills needed to lead their teams to new heights.Empowering Agents: Lead Well. Thrive Together. Endure Beyond.Bowman and Antonucci share a unified vision: to provide meaningful, actionable resources that empower insurance professionals to not only lead well but also foster thriving, enduring agencies. “Our mission is to ensure every YBS agent has the support and training necessary to build something bigger than themselves,” said Bowman. “We want our agents to create cultures within their agencies that they wish they’d experienced at previous employers—places where people want to work, grow, and stay.”Antonucci, whose SML programs have transformed leadership across industries, added, “Leadership isn’t just about hitting numbers. It’s about empowering people, building trust, and creating a legacy that outlasts any one individual. This course is about helping agents develop teams that thrive—together.”Course Details and Unique BenefitsThe “Building an Effective Team” course kicks off on September 3, 2025. It will be delivered virtually, one hour per week for ten weeks, giving agents the flexibility to learn, implement, and immediately apply the concepts in real time. Special pricing is available for first-year agents and for teams of five or more who register together, making this a truly accessible opportunity for all YBS-affiliated professionals.The course curriculum covers essential leadership topics, including:- Building trust and accountability within teams- Developing a culture of servant-minded leadership- Strategies for effective delegation and communication- Creating passive income through team development- Sustaining agency growth and culture for the long term- Real-World Impact: Voices from the FieldTo highlight the course’s real-world impact, Jon Antonucci recently sat down with Michael Hopkins, one of YBS’s most successful agency owners, for an in-depth interview. Hopkins shared how the course’s principles have helped him build a high-performing, resilient team and achieve greater passive income through strategic team development. The full interview can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/m7OcvcIAGaE A New Standard for Leadership in InsuranceWith this partnership, YBS and SML are setting a new standard for leadership development in the insurance industry. By investing in the growth and success of their agents, they are not only enhancing individual careers but also ensuring the long-term vitality and culture of agencies across the YBS network.

