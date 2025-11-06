From Bulldog Battalion to the FBI: The Remarkable Career of Brad ...

When Brad Bilderback (’98) raised his right hand as a Gonzaga University ROTC cadet, he set in motion a lifetime of service grounded in discipline, integrity and compassion—hallmarks of Gonzaga’s Jesuit mission. After a distinguished career that spans two decades of protecting communities and upholding justice, Brad has officially retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Brad’s journey began with the GU Bulldog Battalion, where he trained as part of Gonzaga’s Army ROTC program while earning his degree. Upon graduation, he commissioned as an officer and went on to serve six years of active duty in the U.S. Army, ultimately separating as a Captain. His leadership and sense of purpose soon led him to Quantico, where he joined the FBI Academy and began a new chapter of service to the nation.

Throughout his FBI career, Brad worked on some of the most challenging and meaningful cases imaginable. He describes his greatest professional achievement as contributing to the Jaycee Lee Dugard investigation—a case that captured national attention—and helping bring countless perpetrators of crimes against children to justice. Yet when asked what he’s most proud of, Brad’s answer comes without hesitation: raising three amazing children alongside his wife, Sheela Bilderback (’99).

“My family was instrumental in my success as an FBI agent,” Brad shared. “My spouse, Sheela, and our children, Ariana (23), Carissa (21), and Blaine (16), supported me through every long day, every move, and every moment of uncertainty.”

As Brad looks back on a career defined by courage and compassion, he remains deeply connected to the roots that shaped him. “Gonzaga’s ROTC program built the foundation for my leadership and sense of service,” he said. “I’m proud to be a member of the Bulldog Battalion.”

Brad’s story is a testament to the lifelong impact of a Gonzaga education—where faith, leadership and service intersect to create lives of purpose. The Gonzaga community proudly celebrates his retirement and thanks him for his unwavering dedication to protecting others and living the Jesuit ideal of being a person for others.