Civil Engineering Senior's Mural Design to be Painted in High Bay Lab
November 04, 2025
School of Engineering & Applied Science
The winning artist of the Structural High Bay Mural Design Contest is Julia Heywood (’26, Civil Engineering). Her design was chosen by six-member jury panel composed of three Civil Engineering faculty, Assistant Professor Jennifer Seo (Art Department), Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd (SEAS), and Tomson Spink, Associate Vice President for Plant Operations, Planning & Construction Services.
Julia Heywood's Artistic Statement: My design includes key features of Gonzaga and the Inland Northwest, including the Cascades, Palouse, Monroe St Bridge, Pavilion, Clocktower, St Als, Centennial Trail, the Spokane River, and the Falls. All subdisciplines within civil are honored, with key inclusions being a crane, truss, road, soil profile, water treatment pools, pipe fittings, river, and contour lines. This design brings together Gonzaga's Jesuit values, location, and engineering education.
Thanks to the generous support of Mallory Paint Store, all paint for this project will be provided at no cost. All Wall Contracting, with the backing of Walker Construction, will contribute the scaffolding system needed for installing the artwork in the Structures Laboratory at the Bollier Center.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Gonzaga’s collegiate education program and to help create a safe and effective environment for the students and faculty involved in this installation,” said Josh Chrisman, vice president of Walker Construction.
More about the Structures High Bay Lab for Civil Engineering
