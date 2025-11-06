Submit Release
Civil Engineering Senior's Mural Design to be Painted in High Bay Lab

November 04, 2025

School of Engineering & Applied Science

The winning artist of the Structural High Bay Mural Design Contest is Julia Heywood (’26, Civil Engineering). Her design was chosen by six-member jury panel composed of three Civil Engineering faculty, Assistant Professor Jennifer Seo (Art Department), Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd (SEAS), and Tomson Spink, Associate Vice President for Plant Operations, Planning & Construction Services.

main mural
Main mural for Structural High Bay back wall.

 

Julia Heywood's Artistic Statement: My design includes key features of Gonzaga and the Inland Northwest, including the Cascades, Palouse, Monroe St Bridge, Pavilion, Clocktower, St Als, Centennial Trail, the Spokane River, and the Falls. All subdisciplines within civil are honored, with key inclusions being a crane, truss, road, soil profile, water treatment pools, pipe fittings, river, and contour lines. This design brings together Gonzaga's Jesuit values, location, and engineering education.

 

Julia received a $250 visa gift card from SEAS which was presented by Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd. The design will be painted in the spring by Professor Jennifer Seo’s painting students as part of the VART 324 and VART 421 courses.

 

Thanks to the generous support of Mallory Paint Store, all paint for this project will be provided at no cost. All Wall Contracting, with the backing of Walker Construction, will contribute the scaffolding system needed for installing the artwork in the Structures Laboratory at the Bollier Center.

 

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute to Gonzaga’s collegiate education program and to help create a safe and effective environment for the students and faculty involved in this installation,” said Josh Chrisman, vice president of Walker Construction.

Digital rendering of the design in place shows the mural design's top edges of the high wall. The actual mural will be painted in Spring 2026.
Digital rendering of the main wall design in place shows the side wall panel continuing the themes from the right edge - Riverfront Park's Clocktower, crane and road. Visual Art students will paint the actual mural next semester.

 

More about the Structures High Bay Lab for Civil Engineering

