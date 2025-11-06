Civil Engineering Senior's Mural Design to be Painted in High Bay Lab

Julia received a $250 visa gift card from SEAS which was presented by Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd. The design will be painted in the spring by Professor Jennifer Seo’s painting students as part of the VART 324 and VART 421 courses.

Thanks to the generous support of Mallory Paint Store, all paint for this project will be provided at no cost. All Wall Contracting, with the backing of Walker Construction, will contribute the scaffolding system needed for installing the artwork in the Structures Laboratory at the Bollier Center.