Civil Engineers Dig In to 'Beavers Day' Tour

Students pose with Associate Dean Tim Fitzgerald (far left), Civil Engineering Chair Mark Muszynski (center, blue shirt), Interim Dean Jennifer Shepherd and Associate Dean Rhonda K. Young (standing, right).

Construction site tours help student engineers connect classroom lessons to real-world applications. In October, the annual Beavers Student Day event gave 11 Gonzaga civil engineering students a firsthand look at a major infrastructure project in Seattle.

This immersive learning experience brought students up close to the Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid project—a $1.4 billion initiative led by Skanska USA Civil for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Students had the rare opportunity to observe the construction of temporary work access platforms and the early stages of a new bridge structure. The replacement Portage Bay Bridge on I-520 is designed to meet current seismic resiliency standards and will include a lidded segment at East Roanoke Street. Plans feature two new parallel bridges, dedicated carpool and public transit lanes, upgraded roadways, improved pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and enhanced non-motorized connections.

Special thanks to John Bollier of Stacy and Witbeck and Beavers, Inc. Executive Director Dave Woods for organizing this incredible experience for Gonzaga’s future engineers.