ReGlow’s Anti-Aging Micro-Infusion System Wins Back-to-Back Industry Awards, Cementing Its Status as a Category Leader
The clinic-born system is recognized for "Anti-Aging Tool Innovation" just weeks after winning a "Top Picks Beauty Award"
This recognition comes just weeks after the system was selected as a “Top Picks Beauty Award Winner” by Skincare Anarchy. Winning two of the industry's most competitive awards back-to-back confirms ReGlow's breakthrough status, signaling a new benchmark for professional results at home.
“Winning two major awards is an incredible validation of our core mission,” said Kobi Meir Boskila, ReGlow Spokesman. “We built ReGlow at the intersection of clinical expertise and consumer accessibility. These honors prove that innovation in beauty isn’t just about promises, it’s about delivering visible results that people can trust.”
Bridging the Gap: From Clinic to Counter
The ReGlow Micro-Infusion System was developed to solve a common consumer dilemma: the gap between topical serums that offer limited results and professional clinical procedures that are often costly, invasive, and require downtime.
The system combines a precision-engineered micro-infusion tool with a potent serum to deliver clinic-grade ingredients to the layer of the skin where they can effect real change. The 24k gold-plated, ultra-fine cosmetic heads create painless micro-channels, allowing the Quadra-Action Serum to infuse the skin.
This targeted delivery system is powered by a serum formulated with:
- Plant-derived stem cell extracts for resilience and antioxidant protection
- Exosome-like vesicles from Camellia & Ginseng to signal healthier-looking skin
- Multi-peptide complex to smooth and firm the skin’s surface
- Hydration matrix with hyaluronic fractions for deep, lasting moisture
The ReGlow Experience: Visible Results
Consumers turn to the ReGlow system to target the most common signs of aging without downtime. The system is designed to deliver a multi-faceted improvement in the skin’s appearance.
The immediate infusion of the serum provides a significant boost in hydration, plumping the skin from within. With regular use, the system promotes a visibly brighter, more radiant complexion. The precision-targeted action helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and uneven texture, while the peptide and stem cell-powered formula works to improve the look of firmness and bounce. Users report a revitalized, "post-facial" glow that builds over time, restoring a healthier, more youthful look to the skin.
A New Standard in Safety and Dual Validation
"We saw the frustration of clients who wanted results but were intimidated by needles or lasers," said Meir. "We engineered the ReGlow system to deliver that professional-grade experience and efficacy, safely in their own homes. These awards affirm that we've innovated in at-home skin rejuvenation."
Originally formulated at the ReGlow Beauty Clinic in Paramus, NJ, the system is registered under the U.S. FDA’s MoCRA (Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act) framework. This commitment to federal compliance underscores the brand's dedication to product safety and transparency in an often-unregulated market.
The dual industry honors highlight the system’s two-fold success:
The Beauty Innovation Awards recognize ReGlow for its market-defining technology. ReGlow joins an elite group of 2025 winners including JLo Beauty, Curology, and Marc Anthony True Professional, as well as past honorees like MDSolarSciences.
Skincare Anarchy’s Top Picks provides clinical validation, as its awards are judged by an expert panel of dermatologists, chemists, and leading beauty media, confirming the system's efficacy and ingredient integrity.
"With ReGlow, we’ve set a new benchmark," added Ben-Meir. "Consumers shouldn’t have to choose between luxury and results—they deserve both."
The ReGlow Anti-Aging Micro-Infusion System is available for purchase on the company's official website, www.getreglow.com, and on Amazon.
ReGlow Media
ReGlow
+1 347-891-8858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.