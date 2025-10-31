ReGlow’s Holiday Launch Event Draws Over 40 Local Bergen County Creators and Beauty Experts

few of the creators in a group photo Reglow Award winning anti aging micro infusion system reglow logo

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The buzz was real at ReGlow Beauty, located in Paramus Park Mall, where more than 40 creators, beauty experts, and wellness enthusiasts from across Bergen County and New York City gathered for an unforgettable evening celebrating the next generation of regenerative beauty.The invite-only Holiday Launch Event marked a defining moment for the region’s luxury skincare scene, as ReGlow unveiled an entirely new product lineup merging clinical-grade technology with sophisticated self-care.The event spotlighted ReGlow’s award-winning Anti-Aging Micro-Infusion System, now enhanced with plant-derived stem cells and exosomes in its groundbreaking Quadra-Action Serum, a formulation that bridges the gap between professional results and home use. Guests also experienced a preview of the REGEN:STEM+ Hair Growth Micro-Infusion System, a powerful new scalp-revitalizing solution designed to support thicker, denser-looking hair, and the PRO Brightening Mask featuring PDRN, already being hailed as “the next big thing in glow science.”Throughout the evening, guests were treated to live micro-infusion demonstrations, interactive “Glow Bar” experiences, and personalized consultations with - ReGlow’s aesthetic experts. The clinic’s signature soft lighting, ambient music, and custom scent created an atmosphere of indulgent calm — perfectly balanced between luxury and innovation.- “It feels like a luxury facial in 10 minutes — my skin looked airbrushed by the time I got home,” said creator Gina, one of the evening’s attendees.“The new Quadra-Action Serum is absolutely stunning. The texture, the absorption, the glow — it’s clinic-grade at home,” added influencer Sarah, who shared her experience live on Instagram stories.- “ReGlow just changed the at-home skincare game again,” said Luis, applauding the line’s advanced use of exosome and stem-cell technology.These are just a few of the many rave reactions shared across social media during and after the event — with glowing testimonials live on Instagram and TikTok.Redefining Regenerative BeautyReGlow Beauty has quickly established itself as a leader in non-invasive anti-aging and skin health innovations. The brand’s proprietary technologies are inspired by years of in-clinic experience treating thousands of patients at its Paramus location, and by a belief that science and luxury should coexist beautifully.The new Quadra-Action Serum featured in ReGlow’s Micro-Infusion System represents the latest evolution in home-use regenerative skincare. Formulated with plant stem cell extracts, Camellia sinensis and Panax ginseng exosome vesicles, and multi-peptide complexes, the serum delivers an advanced fusion of hydration, rejuvenation, and repair, with visible results after just one use.Similarly, the REGEN:STEM+ Hair Growth System takes inspiration from the same regenerative science, utilizing a precise blend of peptides, DHT-balancing botanicals, and Plant derived exosome & Stem Cell actives to nurture the scalp environment and encourage the appearance of stronger, healthier hair.“This event wasn’t just about products, it was about people, beauty, and celebration,” said Kobi Meir, From ReGlow. “Seeing so many creators, professionals, and clients come together around what we’re building was incredible. It truly marks the beginning of a new era for ReGlow.”An Evening of CelebrationGuests enjoyed curated cocktails, a festive photo lounge, and hands-on access to the new products while learning directly from ReGlow’s skincare team. The atmosphere was filled with excitement, conversation, and collaboration, a celebration of innovation and community.Local beauty professionals praised the quality and presentation of the systems, noting their sleek design, gold-plated applicators, and sensorial formulations that deliver visible results without downtime. The night concluded with a toast to “the glow that connects us all,” led by the ReGlow team as creators cheered and shared their final impressions on social media.The event’s success underscored ReGlow’s growing influence as a New Jersey-born brand with a global vision, blending clinical precision with artistry, and empowering customers to achieve radiant skin from the comfort of home.Holiday Season SpecialsAs ReGlow gears up for the holidays, the clinic is offering a limited-time $99 Intro Facial Special (regularly $379). An exclusive opportunity to experience ReGlow’s best-in-class non-surgical facials and AI-powered skin analysis this season. More info For online shoppers, ReGlow has also launched a Halloween Weekend Pop-Up Sale, featuring Buy One, Get One 50% Off across select bestsellers including its viral Micro-Infusion Systems and signature ReGlow serums.✨ Learn more and shop online or visit ReGlow Beauty at Paramus Park Mall to experience the innovation behind the glow.

