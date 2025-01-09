ReGlow Launches Innovative At-Home Skincare Micro-Needling Solution with Micro Infusion System

ReGlow Micro Infusion System - 1.5 Months supply ReGlow Micro Infusion - Before and After 1 Treatment ReGlow Micro Infusion

ReGlow launches the Micro Infusion System: 24k gold-powered skincare endorsed by Dr. George Valentini for hydration, wrinkle reduction after one use.

ReGlow Micro-Infusion is far more than a simple beauty device; it delivers professional-level results, significantly reduces in-office treatments, and represents a breakthrough in at-home skin therapy” — Dr. George Valentini, Double Board Certified Plastic Surgeon

PARAMUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReGlow , a growing leader in luxury skincare solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Micro-Infusion System. Designed to bring professional-level skincare into the comfort of home, this innovative system directly targets wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, and uneven skin texture, delivering noticeable results after just one use.At the forefront of this breakthrough is ReGlow’s commitment to combining science, luxury, and convenience. The Micro-Infusion System incorporates 24k gold-plated microneedles and advanced microneedling technology, creating micro-channels in the skin that increase serum absorption by up to 300%. These micro-channels allow active ingredients to penetrate deeply into the skin, promoting hydration, collagen production, and overall rejuvenation.Expert Endorsements and Clinical InsightsDr. George Valentini , a double board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience in advanced wound care and skin rejuvenation, has endorsed the Micro-Infusion System as a groundbreaking development in at-home skincare.“This system bridges the gap between professional treatments and at-home solutions,” Dr. Valentini explains. “It significantly reduces the need for frequent in-office treatments by delivering comparable results in a safe, accessible format. By combining evidence-based technology with potent bioactive ingredients, the Micro-Infusion System offers a practical and effective solution for achieving healthier, more youthful skin.”How the System WorksThe ReGlow Micro-Infusion System is built around three core benefits:1. Enhanced Absorption: Microneedling creates controlled micro-channels in the skin, ensuring that active ingredients in the serum penetrate deeply and work effectively.2. Collagen Induction Therapy (CIT): The microneedles stimulate natural collagen and elastin production, helping to firm the skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.3. Anti-Inflammatory Benefits of Gold: The 24k gold-plated needles offer soothing, anti-inflammatory properties, making the system gentle and effective for all skin types, including sensitive skin.The Potent Bioactive SerumAccompanying the microneedling device is a proprietary serum formulated with clinically proven ingredients to amplify the benefits of the treatment. Key ingredients include:1. Hyaluronic Acid: A hydrating powerhouse that boosts elasticity and diminishes the appearance of fine lines.2. Acetyl Hexapeptide-8: Known for its ability to relax facial muscles and reduce expression lines, offering a similar effect to botulinum toxin.3. Oligopeptide-1 (EGF): Encourages skin cell regeneration, improving skin texture and tone.The serum is 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and crafted to meet ethical luxury standards, ensuring it is safe and effective for a wide range of skin types.Tested and Validated by Experts and UsersThe Micro-Infusion System underwent extensive testing prior to its launch, with input from prominent beauty creators, skincare professionals, and everyday users. Participants in the testing phase praised the system for its ease of use, immediate results, and luxurious feel.“Our testers reported noticeable improvements in hydration, elasticity, and skin texture after just one use,” says a ReGlow spokesperson. “Their feedback also highlighted the system’s versatility and effectiveness for various skin types, which was key in refining the product before its launch.”Calling All Content CreatorsReGlow has collaborated with a variety of content creators and skincare enthusiasts during the development of the Micro-Infusion System. To further its commitment to building an informed and engaged community, ReGlow invites beauty and skincare influencers to reach out for opportunities to test and review the product.Clinical Results at HomeDr. Valentini’s review further underscores the measurable improvements offered by the Micro-Infusion System:1. Immediate Hydration and Elasticity: Users experience plumper, more hydrated skin after the first use, with enhanced elasticity over time.2. Reduction in Wrinkles: Fine lines and wrinkles become visibly reduced within 3–6 weeks of consistent use.3. Improved Texture and Tone: Skin appears smoother, pores look smaller, and overall tone becomes more even.4. Gentle for All Skin Types: The anti-inflammatory properties of gold-plated needles ensure a soothing experience, even for those with sensitive skin.Celebrating the LaunchTo mark this milestone, ReGlow is offering an exclusive launch promotion. Each customer will receive a complimentary travel bag and a collagen after-treatment face mask (valued at $19.90) with their purchase of the Micro-Infusion System. This limited-time offer encourages customers to experience the transformative benefits of this cutting-edge skincare innovation.Setting a New Standard in SkincareThe ReGlow Micro-Infusion System stands apart from other devices on the market by addressing common limitations. Unlike many microneedling tools that can feel harsh or cause irritation, ReGlow’s gold-plated needles provide a gentle and soothing experience, delivering professional-grade results without discomfort.Additionally, the system is designed with user convenience in mind, offering a quick and effective treatment that fits seamlessly into any skincare routine. Whether users are seeking to minimize signs of aging, improve hydration, or enhance their skin’s overall radiance, the Micro-Infusion System provides a comprehensive solution that is both luxurious and effective.About ReGlowReGlow is a luxury skincare brand committed to delivering innovative, professional-grade solutions for radiant, youthful skin. Drawing from the expertise of the ReGlow Beauty Clinic, the brand emphasizes ethical practices, high-quality formulations, and a dedication to customer satisfaction. With a focus on blending science and indulgence, ReGlow empowers individuals to elevate their skincare routines into transformative self-care rituals.For Media InquiriesFor additional information, product samples, or interview opportunities, please contact us.

Dr. George Valentini, PHD Recommendation

