TeleRay Brings No-Cost Imaging Exchange to Hospitals and Clinics, Eliminating CDs and DVDs Forever

www.teleray.com for telehealth radiology solutions on a single platform. Send to patient with email and be HIPAA compliant with TeleRay Patient images and report within TeleRay platform

Stop giving CDs to patients and doctors! TeleRay will provide a no-cost system that is much easier for everyone and creates their own imaging library for free.

We are proud to offer a solution that not only saves hospitals and medical facilities significant time and money but also empowers patients with unprecedented access to their own health information. ” — Timothy Kelley CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleRay , a leader in medical imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its no-cost imaging exchange platform, a revolutionary step forward in healthcare information delivery. This innovative platform completely eliminates the need for costly and outdated CDs and DVDs for sharing medical images, offering a secure, efficient, and entirely free solution for hospitals and medical facilities. This move is set to disrupt the imaging exchange market, where competing services can cost facilities thousands of dollars annually.A 2024 survey of U.S. hospital and imaging center decision-makers revealed that 69% of respondents cited the cost and time associated with CD burning as a top challenge. The process of burning, packaging, and mailing a single CD can take over 20 minutes and cost anywhere from $5 for standard mail to over $50 for overnight delivery. These costs, coupled with disc burning systems, materials, speed to care, and the risk of data loss and HIPAA violations, have long plagued the healthcare industry."The era of needing to hand patients and physicians CDs is no longer," said Timothy Kelley CEO of TeleRay. "We are proud to offer a solution that not only saves hospitals and medical facilities significant time and money but also empowers patients with unprecedented access to their own health information. Our no-cost imaging exchange is a testament to our commitment to improving healthcare for everyone."TeleRay's new platform provides a secure, cloud-based portal where patients can instantly access and manage their medical images and reports with just an email address. Facilities, physicians and patients can share among the thousands of TeleRay sites and individual users. This patient-centric approach addresses a major pain point in the industry, with 87% of imaging leaders highlighting patient satisfaction as a challenge with legacy systems. By giving patients direct control over their imaging records, TeleRay is fostering a more engaged and informed patient population.In stark contrast to other image exchange services that charge per study or impose hefty annual license fees, TeleRay's platform is completely free for hospitals and medical facilities. Competing cloud PACS solutions can cost anywhere from $1.44 to $2.70 per study, with annual fees reaching tens of thousands of dollars. TeleRay's no-cost model represents a paradigm shift, allowing healthcare providers to reallocate resources to patient care.Furthermore, the TeleRay imaging exchange seamlessly integrates with any Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system, including Epic, image-enabling the EMR and creating a more unified and efficient workflow for clinicians. This powerful integration capability ensures that healthcare providers have a complete and up-to-date view of their patients' health information.About TeleRayTeleRay is a leading provider of innovative medical imaging solutions. The company is dedicated to developing technologies that improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and enhance the patient experience. TeleRay's suite of products is used by hospitals, imaging centers, and clinics worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.