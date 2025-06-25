TeleRay Awarded 'Top Robust Virtual Care Platform' by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine for Value, HiTech and Security

AI report within TeleRay platform for fast reads and results. TeleRay live consultation with real-time viewing of images. www.teleray.com for telehealth radiology solutions on a single platform.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleRay , a leading innovator in virtual healthcare solutions, proudly announces it has been recognized as the "Top Robust Virtual Care Platform 2025" by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine. This prestigious award underscores TeleRay's commitment to delivering unparalleled value, cutting-edge technology, and robust security in the rapidly evolving virtual care landscape.The recognition by Healthcare Tech Outlook highlights TeleRay's unique position as the best value in the market. "When it comes to value, you are getting the most for the least amount of money with us," states Timothy L. Kelley, CEO of TeleRay. This philosophy drives TeleRay's mission to make advanced virtual healthcare accessible and affordable without compromising on quality or functionality.TeleRay's platform stands out for its superior technology, designed to unify and streamline virtual care. It seamlessly integrates radiology, imaging, and telehealth into a single, intuitive experience, empowering clinicians to work more efficiently and securely by eliminating the need for multiple disconnected systems. The platform's adaptability allows it to integrate with existing hardware configurations and is accessible across various devices, including mobile phones, tablets, and desktops. A key differentiator is TeleRay's live modality streaming capabilities, enabling high-definition video consultations and real-time sharing of critical medical images from various modalities like ultrasound, fluoroscopy, endoscopy, MR, and CT. Furthermore, TeleRay leverages AI-driven options for alerts, critical notifications, fall prevention, sound monitoring (infusion pumps, pulse oximeters), and aggression monitoring, providing an extra layer of safety and insight. The company also prides itself on its software being 100% built in-house.Security is paramount to TeleRay, which is why its platform is built with the highest standards of data protection. It is fully HIPAA-compliant and powered by Microsoft Azure's secure cloud infrastructure. TeleRay employs its own proprietary private key encryption system, rendering it essentially unbreachable. Demonstrating an unmatched commitment to its users, TeleRay is the only company to offer a $2,000,000 breach policy, extending protection beyond standard cybersecurity insurance.With over 3,500 installations, including 70% of the top 50 centers, TeleRay's success is a testament to its comprehensive approach, which includes a detailed consultative process, site assessments, EMR integration testing, and workflow training to ensure successful implementation. TeleRay is redefining virtual healthcare by providing a solution that is simple, secure, and remarkably effective, shaping the future of healthcare for providers and patients alike.About TeleRay: TeleRay is the only virtual care telehealth platform born out of radiology to display, share and consult with the primary diagnostic tool. TeleRay includes the management and distribution of medical images and patient information integrated with 100s of EMRs including Epic and Athena. We offer the most secure platform for interactive consultation in telenursing, telesitting and virtual visits, while viewing images, reports, while still seeing each other, including family members or specialists on a multi-person call. TeleRay is widely recognized as the most reliable and advanced platform on the market, with multiple filed patents at the best value. With more than 3000 users, along with 70% of the top 50 medical centers including Cleveland Clinic, Cedars-Sinai, Harvard, Cornell, Columbia, Northwestern, Shriners, Barnes-Jewish, Beth Israel, UPMC, UPENN, NY Presbyterian, and many more.About Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine: Healthcare Tech Outlook is a leading print and digital magazine that provides a platform for healthcare decision-makers to share their insights and experiences. It serves as a knowledge hub for the latest trends, innovations, and solutions in the healthcare technology sector, helping healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of digital transformation.

