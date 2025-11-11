TeleRay Unveils MRI-Approved Radiology Observation Platform, Enhancing Patient Safety and Clinical Efficiency

Radiology observation with TeleRay Live and Axis www.teleray.com for telehealth radiology solutions on a single platform. View of MRI room with camera and TeleRay Live

The platformTeleRay Live includes real time modailty streaming to add to the immersive remote and virtual capabilties in the radiology environment.

The ability to safely and effectively monitor patients in the MRI suite has been a long-standing challenge in radiology” — Cody Neville CTO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TeleRay , a pioneer in innovative medical imaging solutions, today announced the launch of its advanced Radiology Observation platform, featuring the MRI-approved Axis Q9306 network camera. This groundbreaking solution provides healthcare professionals with a robust, two-way communication and monitoring system designed to enhance patient safety and streamline clinical workflows in the MRI suite and other sensitive medical imaging environments.The TeleRay Observation platform, powered by the TeleRay Visit technology, allows practitioners to remotely monitor multiple patients and rooms, review procedures, and interact with patients, sonographers and technologists in real-time. This capability is crucial for ensuring patient safety, particularly for those who are sedated or unable to communicate effectively. A study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) emphasizes that all sedated patients undergoing MRI procedures should be physiologically monitored [1].At the heart of the platform is the Axis Q9306 camera, a fixed solution that is MRI-approved up to 300 gauss. This allows for safe and effective monitoring within the MRI room and other modalities, a feature that has been eagerly anticipated by the radiology community. The camera is mounted with an Axis network speaker and microphone, providing crystal-clear, two-way audio communication."The ability to safely and effectively monitor patients in the MRI suite has been a long-standing challenge in radiology," said Cody Neville CTO of TeleRay. "Our new Radiology Observation platform, with the MRI-approved Axis camera, provides a powerful solution that not only enhances patient safety but also improves operational efficiency. We are proud to bring this innovative technology to the whole radiology market."The platform's features are designed to address the specific needs of the radiology environment, including:• Enhanced Patient Safety: Continuous monitoring of patient position, breathing, and contrast management.• Improved Clinical Efficiency: Remote observation of multiple rooms, reducing the need for staff to enter the MRI suite.• Advanced Technology: The Axis Q9306 camera is NDAA and TAA compliant, features four parabolic mics, digital PTZ, and is PoE powered.• Seamless Integration: The platform includes all TeleRay features for virtual visits and consultations, with easy implementation and access from anywhere.About TeleRayTeleRay is a leading provider of innovative medical imaging solutions. The company is dedicated to developing technologies that improve the quality of care, reduce costs, and enhance the patient experience. TeleRay's suite of products is used by hospitals, imaging centers, and clinics worldwide, including 70% of the top 50 medical centers.

