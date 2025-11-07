Inc. Names Cleary Strategies a 2025 Power Partner Award Winner

This is the Second Consecutive Year Earning this Prestigious Recognition

Our placement alongside fewer than forty PR firms, in an industry of tens of thousands, is a remarkable recognition for our agency.” — Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cleary Strategies is proud to announce its recognition as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award winner. This is the second consecutive year Cleary Strategies has been awarded this recognition by Inc. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes Cleary Strategies in two categories of excellence: Public Relations and Business Services Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. “The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.’s mission, and it’s a true honor to celebrate this year’s Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “These honorees aren’t simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed.”“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Inc. as a Power Partner, two years in a row,” says Cleary Strategies CEO, Ronica Cleary. “Our placement alongside fewer than forty PR firms, in an industry of tens of thousands, is a remarkable recognition for our agency. This award recognizes the success that we have had on behalf of our amazing roster of clients, past and present. We are focused on partnering with each and every one of our clients to help them thrive in the ever-changing media landscape, while preserving their reputation and elevating their brand.”To view the complete list, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards To view the Cleary Strategies listing, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/cleary-strategies About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com and follow us:X: https://x.com/ClearyStrat1 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleary-strategies/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cleary_strategies/

