Inc. Names Cleary Strategies as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, announced its third annual Power Partner Awards . The prestigious list honors B2B organizations around the world that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year’s list recognizes Cleary Strategies among its award recipients.Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. “This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers,” says Inc. Editor in Chief Mike Hofman. “As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers and reporters gathered information on companies’ products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience.”“The path to this point has been challenging, exciting, and unexpected,” says Cleary Strategies CEO Ronica Cleary. “This week’s announcement is a wonderful opportunity to pause and reflect on how far C-Strat has come. We are thankful for this recognition from Inc. and even more so to our amazing clients who supported our application with meaningful testimonials.”To view the complete list, visit: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024 To view the Cleary Strategies listing, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/cleary-strategies About Inc.: Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, digital, print, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com and follow us:X: https://x.com/ClearyStrat1 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleary-strategies/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cleary_strategies/

