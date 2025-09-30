Cleary Strategies Receives Six Honorable Mentions at Ragan PR Daily Awards

Media Relations Awards and Nonprofit Communications Awards Announced on September 26th, 2025 at Yale Club in New York City

We are thankful to PR Daily’s esteemed judges for recognizing our results-driven PR campaigns and dedication to our craft.” — Ronica Cleary, Cleary Strategies CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Friday, September 26, 2025, Ragan PR Daily hosted the Media Relations Awards and Nonprofit Communications Awards ceremonies at the Yale Club in New York City. Cleary Strategies was awarded six Honorable Mentions at the event.Ragan PR Daily Award programs “celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing and employee wellbeing industries.” The Media Relations Awards “underscore the innovation and dedication driving today’s media relations landscape,” and the Nonprofit Communications Awards “celebrate the communicators and campaigns powering change in the nonprofit sector.”“This recognition is a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the hard work and determination of the entire team here at Cleary Strategies, along with our amazing client partnerships,” says Cleary Strategies CEO Ronica Cleary. “We are thankful to PR Daily’s esteemed judges for recognizing our results-driven PR campaigns and dedication to our craft.”2025 Honorable Mentions - Media Relations Awards- Campaign of the Year, Under $50K: Cleary Strategies & National Test Prep Association: The Future of Standardized Testing Post COVID- Campaign of the Year, Under $50K: Cleary Strategies & The Seeing Eye: Changing Lives with Volunteer Puppy Raisers- Newsjacking: Cleary Strategies & National Test Prep Association: The Future of Standardized Testing Post COVID- Nonprofit: ClearyStrategies & The Seeing Eye: Changing Lives with Volunteer Puppy Raisers2025 Honorable Mentions - Nonprofit Communications Awards- Campaign of the Year: Cleary Strategies & The Seeing Eye: Changing Lives with Volunteer Puppy Raisers- Advocacy or Awareness Campaign: Cleary Strategies & The Seeing Eye: Changing Lives with Volunteer Puppy RaisersTo view the complete list of results from the Media Relations Awards, visit: https://www.prdaily.com/awards/events/media-relations-awards-luncheon-2025/ To view the complete list of results from the Nonprofit Communications Awards, visit: https://www.ragan.com/awards/events/nonprofit-communications-awards-luncheon-2025/ About Ragan PR Daily Awards: Ragan and PR Daily Award programs celebrate the most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams in the communication, PR, marketing and employee wellbeing industries. As the leading voice in organizational communications—both internal and external—Ragan Communications recognizes those who create and cultivate best practices. For more information, visit https://www.prdaily.com/awards/ About Cleary Strategies: Cleary Strategies is a public relations agency founded by Ronica Cleary in 2018. We are here to help you uncover your story and find the media opportunities that will help you deliver it to the world. Every day we make it possible for our clients to successfully share their message, preserve their image, and build the skills needed to thrive in today's media climate.Learn more at www.ClearyStrategies.com and follow us:LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleary-strategies/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cleary_strategies/ X: https://x.com/ClearyStrat1

