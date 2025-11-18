The Adventures of Belle Bear Inspires Kids Through an Immigrant Story of Courage and Self-Confidence

The Adventures of Belle Bear Blue Balloon Books logo

The Adventures of Belle Bear is a heartwarming story about moving to a new place, making new friends, and finding self-confidence in the process.

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Balloon Books is excited to announce the December 2, 2025, release date of The Adventures of Belle Bear by debut author Kathy Akopov Guillory. This is a moving and empowering story about finding courage, embracing differences, and discovering self-confidence when life takes an unexpected turn.

The story features Belle Bear, a spirited polar bear cub who lives in the snowy world of Mount Bearia with her beloved grandma, Baba Bear. With her orange cape and Baba Bear’s constant encouragement of “You are kind. You are curious. You are brave. You can do anything,” Belle Bear feels unstoppable.

But when Belle Bear and Baba Bear must leave their home and move to a new country, everything changes. Suddenly, there’s no snow, no other polar bears, and no familiar friends. At her new school, Belle Bear feels out of place and begins to doubt her own bravery. With Baba Bear’s wisdom and her own determination, Belle Bear learns that her courage doesn’t come from a cape at all but from within.

Inspired by Guillory’s own childhood immigration journey from the Republic of Georgia to the United States, The Adventures of Belle Bear explores themes of self-confidence, belonging, and celebrating differences. With warmth and heart, the book helps young readers navigate the challenges of moving to a new place while encouraging them to stay true to themselves.

The Adventures of Belle Bear is the first in a planned series that will address themes such as celebrating differences, overcoming challenges, and navigating family changes.

Guillory believes that every child should go to bed with a full belly and a bedtime story.

Through December 31, 2025, 100% of the proceeds from The Adventures of Belle Bear, with a minimum of $10,000, will be donated to Good Shepherd Food Bank, Maine’s largest hunger-relief organization.



About the Author

Kathy Akopov Guillory grew up in the USSR and immigrated to the United States with her family when she was nine years old. She struggled to make friends at a new school in an entirely new country and leaned on her grandma, Baba Emma, for support, which inspired this book. By day, Kathy is a marketing consultant who lives in Maine with her husband, Chris; daughters, Emma and Eleanor; and their two dogs, Half Pint and Dr. Watson.

