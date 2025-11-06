Submit Release
DPS Allows Many Texas Seniors to Surrender Driver Licenses Remotely

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is now allowing many Texas seniors the option to voluntarily surrender their driver license (DL) and apply for an identification (ID) card online or by phone. 

Drivers eligible to participate in this new initiative must be at least 65 years old, a U.S. citizen and have a REAL ID compliant Texas DL.

To surrender online, eligible customers can visit the online DL portal on the TxT website, here. Once logged into their account, eligible customers will be given the option to begin a voluntary surrender of their DL for ID card. Customers choosing to complete the surrender of their DL by phone can call 1‑866‑DL‑RENEW (1‑866‑357‑3639).

