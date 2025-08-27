Embassy Suites to Break Ground in Southaven

Rendering of the future Embassy Suites by Hilton at Landers Center in Southaven, Miss.

Embassy Suites by Hilton to anchor Landers Center expansion in Southaven, Miss. with resort‑style amenities

SOUTHAVEN, MS, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onyx Hospitality and WOW Resorts will officially break ground on a new Embassy Suites by Hilton in Southaven on Thursday, Aug. 28, marking the first step in building DeSoto County’s only 4-star hotel. The resort-style property will feature 240 rooms, a lazy river, fine dining, and indoor parking—raising the bar for North Mississippi’s hospitality and visitor experience.The project is being led by Onyx Hospitality Chief Development Officer Nilesh Patel and CEO Sameet Patel, WOW Resorts Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Anwar Aman and Bruce Patel, along with Yogesh Purohit.“Our mission is to create spaces that combine comfort, convenience, and community impact. This Embassy Suites by Hilton will not only serve travelers but also provide hundreds of jobs and new opportunities for the people of Southaven. We’re proud to help shape the future of hospitality in this region”, said Nilesh Patel, Chief Development Officer of Onyx Hospitality.“We’re thrilled to bring a true high‑end lodging experience to DeSoto County,” said Anwar Aman, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WOW Resorts. “From a resort‑style lazy river to fine dining, this Embassy Suites by Hilton will set a new standard for comfort and convenience, whether you’re here for a major event at the Landers Center, a business trip, or a weekend getaway. We’re proud to invest in Southaven and work alongside our community partners to create a destination that sparks new energy and opportunity across the county.”Attached at the hip to the Landers Center—home to concerts, sports, conventions, and large‑scale community events—the hotel is planned to serve as a hospitality hub for visitors and locals alike. The opening is slated for late 2027, creating hundreds of new jobs in the community.Bruce Patel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of WOW Resorts noted: “This project reflects our vision of bringing innovative hospitality concepts to growing markets. Partnering with Onyx Hospitality allows us to deliver a truly world-class experience to Southaven—one that will attract visitors, support local businesses, and raise the profile of DeSoto County as a premier destination.”Resort‑Style Highlights-240 rooms and suites designed for both leisure and business travelers-Lazy river for a family‑friendly, resort‑inspired stay-Fine dining and on‑property bar/lounge-Walkable access to the Landers Center and its expanding campusLearn more about Onyx Hospitality at www.onyxhospitality.com and WOW Resorts at www.wowresorts.com

