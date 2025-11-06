Mallplaza achieves two financial milestones: joins the MSCI Global Standard Index and obtains a 'BBB' from Fitch Ratings

Lifestyle Zone, Mallplaza Vespucio, Chile. Mallplaza Oeste ubicado en Santiago de Chile Mallplaza Angamos, Perú

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- · These international recognitions strengthen the company’s visibility among global investors and consolidate its position as one of the leading urban center platforms in Latin America.· With this inclusion, Mallplaza became the only real estate company in South America to join the MSCI index.Plaza S.A. (BCS: PLAZA). – Mallplaza reached two significant financial milestones that reinforce its position as one of the leading companies in the sector across the region. The company was incorporated into the MSCI Emerging Markets Mid Cap Index —which is part of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes— and, with this inclusion, became the only real estate company in South America to be part of this index.In addition, Mallplaza joins the group of 12 largest Chilean companies that are part of the MSCI Global Standard Indexes, alongside 18 issuers representing the Andean Region.In parallel, Fitch Ratings assigned Mallplaza a long-term “BBB” rating in both foreign and local currency, with a Stable Outlook.Mallplaza’s inclusion in the MSCI index enhances its visibility among global investors and reflects the market’s confidence in its financial performance, while further strengthening its positioning within the universe of Latin American companies. In line with this, over the past 12 months, the stock’s average daily traded volume (ADTV) increased more than fivefold, reaching US$ 7.0 million as of the end of September.According to estimates by Morgan Stanley, Mallplaza’s inclusion in the index could generate passive inflows of around US$ 110 million, equivalent to approximately 15 times its average daily traded volume. This increased dynamism would strengthen the stock’s liquidity and support its market valuation.For its part, Fitch Ratings highlighted in its report Mallplaza’s solid competitive position as one of the main and most diversified shopping center operators in Chile, with a significant presence in Peru and Colombia, high occupancy rates, a broad and diversified tenant base, a high percentage of unencumbered assets, and favorable levels of financial flexibility.The agency also noted that the company’s Standalone Credit Profile (SCP) corresponds to a “BBB+” rating, supported by its scale, diversification, and strong financial metrics.“Mallplaza’s inclusion in the MSCI EM Mid Cap Index and the ‘BBB’ rating from Fitch Ratings recognize a track record of sustained growth, based on consistent results, financial discipline, and a long-term regional vision. These milestones strengthen our visibility among global investors and confirm Mallplaza’s position as the leading urban center platform in the Andean Region and a benchmark in Latin America,” said Derek Tang, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Mallplaza.Both recognitions add to a historic quarter for the company —the third quarter of 2025— whose results were reported on Tuesday, November 4. During this period, Mallplaza achieved revenues of US$ 170.7 million (+37.3%), EBITDA of US$ 138.7 million with a margin of 81.3%, and adjusted FFO of US$ 104 million (+28.9%), results that confirm the strength of its performance and the sustained growth of its regional operations.Looking ahead, the company continues to execute its US$ 570 million investment plan through 2028, focused on expansions, transformations, and new formats in Chile and Peru, with the aim of further strengthening its asset portfolio, deepening its value proposition, and consolidating its leadership in the development of urban centers across Latin America.

