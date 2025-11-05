MALLPLAZA PARTICIPATES IN MAPIC 2025, THE MAIN RETAIL SUMMIT HELD IN CANNES, FRANCE

Mapic, Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallplaza, South America's foremost shopping center chain, is participating in Mapic, the main international retail fair held in Cannes, France, for the first time this 4 and 5 November.Over 4,000 people, 1,800 brands and 160 companies from 75 countries participate in the event, making it one of the main engagement opportunities for retail players from different parts of the world to disseminate their proposals and forge business ties that can expand opportunities and open spaces for growth in brands and the industry’s value propositions.With the aim of showcasing its growth strategy and enhancing alliances with new brands seeking a gateway to the Latin American market, Mallplaza is participating with a delegation composed of Ricardo Awad, manager of expansions, brownfield projects and large areas, assistant manager of F&B Sebastián Martínez and commercial head of new brands Carolina Planas.“Mallplaza has consolidated itself as the most influential operator of urban centers in South America, with a portfolio that generated over USD 6,400 million in sales by the end of Q2 2025, which reflects a scale and productivity that distinguishes the company in the industry. We currently have 37 assets in 23 cities in Chile, Peru and Colombia and that is what we want to present at MAPIC, seeing this event as a starting point that opens doors to the European, US and Chinese markets for us,” explained Ricardo Awad, Mallplaza manager of expansion, brownfield projects and large areas.Over the last few years, Mallplaza has become the strategic partner of well-known international brands such as IKEA, which arrived in Latin America for the first time at its shopping centers in Chile and Colombia; ZARA, which now has its largest store in the Southern Cone at Mallplaza Vespucio, with over 4,330 m2; and H&M, which leveraged its regional expansion in the company’s assets. “We’re always looking for ways to innovate and offer new visiting purposes. We look for the best formats and best brands with the sole purpose of responding to the desires and needs of the thousands of people who visit us every day,” Awad said. “Innovation is not an end in itself: It is the way we seek to provide new reasons for each visit. Our challenge is for each person who enters Mallplaza to feel that they will find something that responds to their desires and needs here,” he concluded.Among the activities held in MAPIC, Mallplaza will give a presentation to the forum “Urban Regeneration Summit”. On that occasion, the company will discuss the transformation of the company’s flagship urban center, Mallplaza Vespucio, the largest in Chile in terms of GLA and one that has been capable of transforming and innovating with new formats and the arrival of major international brands such as Lindt, Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, Decathlon, Zara and NBA, among others.“We have opened over 1,800 new stores in Mallplaza Vespucio over the last three years, in a renovation process that has been attractive to both visitors and the brands that want to participate in our proposition, which has allowed us to reach an occupancy rate of 96.6%. We wanted to take this case to showcase everything we know about permanent transformation and to connect with the big players in global retail that are present at MAPIC,” Awad said.

