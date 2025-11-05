Mallplaza achieves record results with 42.2% EBITDA growth and announces a US$ 570 million investment plan

Mallplaza Angamos, Perú Mallplaza Vespucio, Chile.

• The company reported a 37.3% increase in revenue and an EBITDA margin of 81.3%, reaffirming its regional leadership.

SANTIAGO, REGION METROPOLITANA, CHILE, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mallplaza ended the third quarter of 2025 with a strong performance, posting record results for the period. Revenue reached US$ 170.7 million, an increase of 37.3% compared to the same quarter in 2024. EBITDA totaled US$ 138.7 million, with a margin of 81.3%. Adjusted FFO reached US$ 104 million, up 28.9% year-over-year, with a margin of 63.4%. Net income amounted to US$ 84.6 million, a 35.7% increase, while the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio remained at 2.8x.Operationally, the company recorded more than 93 million visits, representing a 25.9% increase compared to the same period last year, and maintained a high occupancy level of 95.6%. Tenant sales grew 23.0%, reflecting the strong momentum of activity across its urban centers.The quarter’s performance was driven by the consolidation of revenues from assets incorporated in Peru, which contributed 23.1% to consolidated EBITDA growth, as well as higher rental income associated with a larger commercial area amid portfolio expansion and rate adjustments. In addition, parking revenues continued to rise, representing 10% of total revenue, compared to 9.5% in 2024, showing consistent growth across all three markets.“These results reflect the maturity of a model we have built over more than three decades, based on a long-term vision, continuous innovation, and a strong commitment to our communities. We have reached historic figures that consolidate a sustained growth cycle, supported by a clear strategy and high-quality assets that allow us to remain an industry benchmark in Latin America,” said Fernando de Peña, CEO of Mallplaza.Business Strategy HighlightsMallplaza continued to deepen the transformation of its urban centers toward an experience-focused model in Peru. During the quarter, proforma EBITDA grew 16.4%, with a margin of 87.3%, driven by the strong performance of Mallplaza Trujillo. Throughout the year, the company renewed 96 leases and added 41 new brands, expanding its offering with new dining and fashion spaces that reinforce Peru’s position as a key pillar of regional growth.Mallplaza consolidated a solid operation, driven by new openings and the strengthening of its assets in Colombia. During the quarter, efficiency improved, achieving an EBITDA margin of 79.0%, reflecting the company’s momentum and growth outlook in the country. Highlights include initiatives at Mallplaza Manizales, with the introduction of the new “Sweet Zone” concept, and the expansion of fashion and dining offerings at Mallplaza Buenavista and Mallplaza NQS.The company continued advancing the transformation of its assets through new openings and strategic developments in Chile. During the quarter, EBITDA grew 12.8%, reflecting the strength of the operation. This performance was led by Mallplaza Vespucio and Mallplaza Trébol, where tenant sales and revenue posted double-digit growth.Growth PlanMallplaza continues executing a long-term growth plan that includes investments totaling approximately US$ 570 million through 2028, focused on the expansion and transformation of strategic assets in Chile and Peru.During this period, the company will add 168,000 m² of new GLA, prioritizing projects that increase profitability per square meter and strengthen value creation and market share in each country.The company officially launched the Mallplaza Premium Outlets brand, marking a new milestone in the evolution of its business model. This format debuts with Atocongo in Peru and Biobío in Chile, integrating leading brands and a commercial proposal focused on experience. This new business line seeks to leverage asset efficiencies and respond to new consumption dynamics, expanding the portfolio’s growth opportunities.At the same time, Mallplaza La Serena and Mallplaza Norte are undergoing major transformations, representing a combined investment of over US$ 95 million to further drive portfolio evolution. In La Serena, a new dining and entertainment hub, along with 6,000 m² of additional leasable area, will strengthen its position as a regional landmark. Meanwhile, at Mallplaza Norte, the modernization of stores and terraces and the addition of an Autoplaza will boost productivity, traffic, and urban experience.In parallel, Mallplaza’s stock reached a record level of market liquidity, with an average daily trading volume of US$ 7 million over the past 180 days. In just one year, this indicator increased more than sixfold, reflecting market confidence in the company’s solidity and growth outlook.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.